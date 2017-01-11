Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

Firearm possession

Mustafa J. Breizat, 30, of Joliet, was charged on Dec. 17, near Ogden and Fairview avenue, with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearms Owners Idenficatio card, possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without a license at.

Burglary

Change reportedly was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 30 from an unsecured vehicle in the 5800 block of Fairmont Avenue.

A pair of pants, wallet and cash reportedly were stolen between 3:45 and 4:55 p.m. Dec. 18 from a secured locker in the 3200 block of Finley Road.

Theft

A license plate reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 from a vehicle at the Red Roof Inn in the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.

Property damage

A window reportedly was damaged between 8 a.m. Dec. 15 and 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 4900 block of Whiffen Place.

Eggs reportedly were thrown at two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 7 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 5600 block of Washington Street.

WESTMONT

DUI

Francis Piotrowski, 33, of Westmont, was charged Dec. 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding in the 200 block of South Cass Avenue.

Property damage

The house light of a residence reportedly was damaged between 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25 in the zero to 100 block of Roslyn Road.

A parked Cecile reportedly was damaged between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Theft

Cash reportedly was stolen between 12:01 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle in the zero to 100 block of Willow Way.

Lawn maintenance equipment reportedly was stolen between 4 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7:44 a.m. Dec. 29 from a building in the 900 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Trespassing

A vehicle reportedly was entered, but nothing was stolen between 12:01 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the zero to 100 block of Willow Way.

WOODRIDGE

Burglary

Emmanuel Harper, 18, of Woodridge was charged Dec. 23 with burglary to motor vehicle following the investigation of a suspicious person in the area of Woodridge Drive and Laurel Court.

A burglary occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on December 24 and 2 a.m. on December 27 in the 10000 block of Werch Drive. Unknown suspect broke into a shipping container and stole a power brush, a snow blower and 15 bags of sidewalk salt. Items stolen were valued at approximately $4300.00.

A residential burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 8000 block of Janes Avenue. Unknown suspect made entry into an apartment through a window and stole cash.

Theft

Tamara Wallace, 40, of Naperville was charged Dec. 23, with retail theft after she removed miscellaneous items from Kohl’s, at 1001 W. 75th Street, without making payment.

A theft occurred Dec. 24 at approximately 1:43 a.m. in the 11000 block of Joliet Road. Unknown suspect broke the lock securing a fueling station, drove his truck onto the property, and put fuel in the truck.

A retail theft occurred Dec. 24 at approximately 8:27 p.m. at Sam’s Liquors, 1999 75th Street. Suspect grabbed two bottles of liquor and ran from the store without making payment. The liquor was valued at approximately $160.

A retail theft occurred Jan. 3 at approximately 10:49am at Kohl’s, 1001 W. 75th Street. Unknown male suspect was observed on surveillance video stealing a vacuum cleaner valued at $344.79.

Criminal damage

Criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 23 in the 8200 block of Westview Lane. Unknown person damaged Christmas decorations on display in the yard. The decorations were valued at approximately $200.

Criminal damage to vehicle occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on December 29 and 11:25 a.m. on December 30 in the 2700 block of Hobson Road. Unknown suspect punctured all four tires of a parked vehicle.

A criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 31 on the 6100 block of Allan Drive. Unknown suspect threw a piece of concrete through the bedroom window of a residence. Suspect did not make entry into the residence.

A criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 31 on the 1500 block of Talcott Road. Unknown suspect damaged the door, door handles and doorframe of a door leading to the garage of a residence.

A criminal damage to vehicle occurred Jan. 1 on 8400 block of Mending Wall Drive. Unknown suspect slashed the tires and shattered the windshield of a parked vehicle.

Resisting/obstruction

Joseph Filomena, 26, of Naperville, was charged Dec. 31 with resisting/obstructing a police officer following the investigation of a suspicious person in the 6500 block of Middlecoff Court.

DUI