Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DOWNERS GROVE
Firearm possession
- Mustafa J. Breizat, 30, of Joliet, was charged on Dec. 17, near Ogden and Fairview avenue, with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearms Owners Idenficatio card, possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without a license at.
Burglary
- Change reportedly was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 30 from an unsecured vehicle in the 5800 block of Fairmont Avenue.
- A pair of pants, wallet and cash reportedly were stolen between 3:45 and 4:55 p.m. Dec. 18 from a secured locker in the 3200 block of Finley Road.
Theft
- A license plate reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 from a vehicle at the Red Roof Inn in the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.
Property damage
- A window reportedly was damaged between 8 a.m. Dec. 15 and 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 4900 block of Whiffen Place.
- Eggs reportedly were thrown at two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 7 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 5600 block of Washington Street.
WESTMONT
DUI
- Francis Piotrowski, 33, of Westmont, was charged Dec. 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding in the 200 block of South Cass Avenue.
Property damage
- The house light of a residence reportedly was damaged between 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25 in the zero to 100 block of Roslyn Road.
- A parked Cecile reportedly was damaged between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.
Theft
- Cash reportedly was stolen between 12:01 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle in the zero to 100 block of Willow Way.
- Lawn maintenance equipment reportedly was stolen between 4 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7:44 a.m. Dec. 29 from a building in the 900 block of Blackhawk Drive.
Trespassing
- A vehicle reportedly was entered, but nothing was stolen between 12:01 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the zero to 100 block of Willow Way.
WOODRIDGE
Burglary
- Emmanuel Harper, 18, of Woodridge was charged Dec. 23 with burglary to motor vehicle following the investigation of a suspicious person in the area of Woodridge Drive and Laurel Court.
- A burglary occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on December 24 and 2 a.m. on December 27 in the 10000 block of Werch Drive. Unknown suspect broke into a shipping container and stole a power brush, a snow blower and 15 bags of sidewalk salt. Items stolen were valued at approximately $4300.00.
- A residential burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 8000 block of Janes Avenue. Unknown suspect made entry into an apartment through a window and stole cash.
Theft
- Tamara Wallace, 40, of Naperville was charged Dec. 23, with retail theft after she removed miscellaneous items from Kohl’s, at 1001 W. 75th Street, without making payment.
- A theft occurred Dec. 24 at approximately 1:43 a.m. in the 11000 block of Joliet Road. Unknown suspect broke the lock securing a fueling station, drove his truck onto the property, and put fuel in the truck.
- A retail theft occurred Dec. 24 at approximately 8:27 p.m. at Sam’s Liquors, 1999 75th Street. Suspect grabbed two bottles of liquor and ran from the store without making payment. The liquor was valued at approximately $160.
- A retail theft occurred Jan. 3 at approximately 10:49am at Kohl’s, 1001 W. 75th Street. Unknown male suspect was observed on surveillance video stealing a vacuum cleaner valued at $344.79.
Criminal damage
- Criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 23 in the 8200 block of Westview Lane. Unknown person damaged Christmas decorations on display in the yard. The decorations were valued at approximately $200.
- Criminal damage to vehicle occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on December 29 and 11:25 a.m. on December 30 in the 2700 block of Hobson Road. Unknown suspect punctured all four tires of a parked vehicle.
- A criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 31 on the 6100 block of Allan Drive. Unknown suspect threw a piece of concrete through the bedroom window of a residence. Suspect did not make entry into the residence.
- A criminal damage to property occurred Dec. 31 on the 1500 block of Talcott Road. Unknown suspect damaged the door, door handles and doorframe of a door leading to the garage of a residence.
- A criminal damage to vehicle occurred Jan. 1 on 8400 block of Mending Wall Drive. Unknown suspect slashed the tires and shattered the windshield of a parked vehicle.
Resisting/obstruction
- Joseph Filomena, 26, of Naperville, was charged Dec. 31 with resisting/obstructing a police officer following the investigation of a suspicious person in the 6500 block of Middlecoff Court.
DUI
- Mauricio Calvo-Esparza, 27, of Chicago was charged Jan. 1with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop, Joliet Road at Bluff Road.