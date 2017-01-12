Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: Dec. 16-Jan. 2

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

Outstanding warrant arrest

Christopher Stachon-Groblowy, 22, Niles, was picked up on an outstanding warrant out of Des Plaines on Dec. 16. Des Plaines police had contacted Niles police to serve the warrant “for failure to appear” in court and picked up Stachon-Groblowy at his residence, police said.

Theft

Sehila S. Walters, 19, of Chicago, was charged Dec. 13 with theft from her place of business. The thefts occurred on two separate dates and totaled $340, police said.

MORTON GROVE

DUI

Emil Simmons, 42, of Chicago, was charged Dec. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dempster Street and Central Avenue. Police said Simmons struck a snow bank with his vehicle and allegedly failed sobriety tests.

Ahmed H. Al Abrashee, 26, of Chicago, was charged Dec. 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 5900 block of Oakton Street. Police said Abrashee allegedly failed sobriety tests after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

Georgette P. Simpson, 34, Chicago Ridge, was charged Dec. 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 5800 block of Shermer Road. Police said Simpson was stopped for a traffic violation and allegedly failed sobriety tests.

Isreal Romero-Flores, 28, of Chicago, was charged Dec. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol on the Dempster and School streets. Police said he allegedly failed sobriety tests after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Harassment

Tarun R. Goyal, 39, of Morton Grove, was charged Dec. 19 with harassment and resisting a police officer.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Timothy Fish, 30, of Des Plaines, was charged Dec. 26 with leaving the scene of an accident on Golf and Waukegan roads. Police said Fish was involved in two accidents, at Golf Road and Harlem Avenue, and at Golf and Waukegan roads. He allegedly left the scenes of both accidents, police said, and was charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Theft

Edyta Kikosicka, 43, and Sandra Kikosicka, 23, both of Chicago, were charged Dec. 17 with theft following an incident in the 7200 block of Dempster Street. Police said they left allegedly left a store with a cart full of items without paying for the merchandise.

Criminal Damage

Husam Nahhas, 22, of Morton Grove, was arrested Dec. 27, for criminal damage after a verbal argument with family member on the 7100 block of Church. Suspect broke multiple windows in the house and a television receiver.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ali I. Awaoda, 20, of Lincolnwood, was stopped Dec. 30 for a violation on the 7000 block of Golf Road and was fond to be in possession on drug paraphernalia. He was issued a Morton Grove ordinance citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

DUI/ Misdemeanor Speeding

Jeffrey A. Nelson, 33, of Morton Grove, was stopped on the 5900 block of Dempster Street on Dec. 31 for a traffic violation and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also charged with misdemeanor speeding.

Possession of Cannabis

Tyler Lauer, 19, of Des Plaines, was speaking with officer on the 9500 block of Waukegan Road and officer could smell an odor of cannabis. When he was asked if he had cannabis on him he told the officer he had a couple of grams in his vehicle. Lauer was issued a Morton Grove citation for possession of cannabis under 10 grams.

Hit and Run

Jeffrey A. Nelson, 33, of Morton Grove, was involved in an accident; he was arrested Jan. 4 for leaving the scene and resisting arrest.

Criminal Defacement

On Dec. 28 a report was made about graffiti on a sign and the AT&T box at the end of the alley on the 5900 block of Capulina.

Theft

Complainant stated he was supposed to have a packaged delivered by USPS Dec. 29. The tracking information showed it was delivered to the 9200 block of Harlem Avenue; however, he never received the package.

Burglary-Residential

Complainant stated on Jan. 2, a newer model red SUV parked in her driveway and someone knocked on the door on the 7600 block of Greenwood. Offender stated he was building a privacy fence in the neighbor’s yard and needed to get into the back yard. Complainant led the offender through the house and into the backyard where they spent approximately five minutes. Offender ended the conversation abruptly and exited the residence. Offender was speaking another language on a walkie talkie throughout the encounter. Later it was noticed that things in the bedroom had been disturbed and drawers were rummaged through. Complainant reported jewelry and money was missing.

Suspicious Incident

Complainant stated on Jan. 2, three male subjects knocked loudly at her front door on the 7600 block of Churchill. About 30 seconds later they knocked again, she was not expecting anyone so she turned on some lights and refused to answer the door. The three subjects got into a newer model burgundy colored small Kia SUV. The vehicle was parked on the west side of the driveway so that is all the descriptors she was able to get.

Burglary-Vehicle

Complainant stated she parked her car Jan. 3 in the parking lot of the strip mall on the 7900 block of Golf Road, to go to work. Someone had notified her that her driver’s side door window was smashed. She went to her vehicle and noticed the window smashed and that she was missing two expired passports, a checkbook, and a pair of sunglasses.

PARK RIDGE

Battery

Ataullah Mohammed, 40, of unincorporated Maine Township, was charged with battery on Dec. 29 after police said he struck another man in the face inside McDonald’s, 1032 N. Northwest Highway, during an argument.

Suspicious activity

Police were contacted after home security video on the 600 block of Babetta Avenue reportedly captured a man taking pictures of a house and walking around the outside of the residence on the afternoon of Dec. 22. Police said the man was accompanied by a second man, who was driving a car that pulled into the home’s driveway. According to police, the video also captured portions of a conversation between the men, in which one of them appeared to say, “You can pry the door if you want to pry it.” There were no signs of entry to the house and nothing was reported stolen, police said. The men were reportedly last seen walking up the driveway to a neighboring home.

Residents of a home on the 1000 block of Cedar Street contacted police on Dec. 24 after someone rearranged their lawn nativity scene and used a yard sign post to make it look like one of the figures was in a “guillotine,” police said.

Theft

The rear license plate of a trailer parked on the 800 block of North Northwest Highway was stolen between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23, police said.

A tablet computer was reported stolen Dec. 25 from the counter of a business on the 800 block of Higgins Road.

Someone attempted to take a bicycle from an attached garage on the 100 block of East Cuttriss Street, but left it on the lawn on the morning of Dec. 27, police said.

Burglary to Vehicle

A car that was parked and locked on the 2200 block of West Crescent Avenue was burglarized between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, police said. Nothing was reported stolen.

A wallet and I-Pass transponder were stolen overnight between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 from an unlocked car parked on the 1100 block of West Prairie Avenue, police said.

Property Damage