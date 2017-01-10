Central looking for final piece

By Mark Gregory

That has been the underlying theme for the Plainfield Central boys basketball team this season.

Although Central sports a 1-12 record after falling 54-44 in a Southwest Prairie Conference tilt at Minooka last week, the Wildcats have been in most of the games they have played.

“After every game, our fans, the opposing coach tells us good job, that we played hard that they are good kids and they are, but we want to win,” said Plainfield Central coach Steve Lamberti. “That is why we keep coming in at Saturday morning at 8 a.m. That is why we keep working hard and we keep grinding. We are here to win basketball games. Being fun guys and being good people will take them a lot farther than winning basketball games, but for the next two months, we want to win.”

Against the Spartans, Central hung in the whole game, holding off Romeoville runs to be down only 36-32 after three quarters. The Spartans then held the Wildcats scoreless for the first few minutes of the final quarter and opened the lead.

“It was a two possession game and we couldn’t get that bucket early in the fourth quarter and then from there we could never cut it below five or six,” Lamberti said.

The Wildcats did it all night without the help of leading scorer Sedrick Brooks on the sideline with a surgical mask. He is out indefinitely with Mononucleosis.

“Our starting point guard and leading scorer is out and that doesn’t help,” Lamberti said. “He was all tournament at East Aurora, he is a two-year starting point guard and obviously, you want a kid like that on the floor. He is our vocal leader. We hope to have him back as soon as possible.”

With reserve point guard Jordan Saxon also sidelined, the duties fell to Kameron Williams.

“I thought Kameron did a good job stepping up because our backup point guard, Jordan Saxon, was out with vertigo,” Lamberti said. “Kameron is not a point guard, but he had to play point guard. Mike Hood had to play some point guard and Marquis Pittman came in off the bench and did some nice things.”

Matthews Morganfield led the Wildcats with 19 points.

“Matt is a quick, strong kid and he is finally learning to harness that,” Lamberti said. “He is figuring out that even if guys are bigger than him, if he has momentum and is going at the basket, he can find a way to score.”

Lamberti hopes that as the other players are forced to step up in Brooks absence, that will only make the Wildcats a better team when he is reinserted and they can make some noise come playoff time.

“We have all seen a team playing its best basketball at the end of February and early March and that is where we are trying to be,” he said. “We are really doing a good job of getting teams to play our game. We are mixing up defenses, we are trying to be aggressively patient on the offensive end and we are so close. We pride ourselves on winning a few more possessions. Where can we get that offensive rebound? Where can we not turn that ball over? Just, where can we win an extra possession here and there? That will keep us going. We are trying to be 1-0 on Friday because that’s the only game we have. We are trying to win battles and win games.”