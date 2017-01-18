Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter, Dec. 23-Jan. 11

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

Burglary

Medication reportedly was stolen from an unsecured vehicle between 11 and 11:55 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 5600 block of Plymouth Street.

Theft

Cuahtemoc Perieda, 21, of Villa Park, was charged at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 31 with retail theft in the 3300 block of Finley Road.

LeShawn C. Pernell, 33, Chicago, was charged at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 4 with retail theft in the 2900 block of Highland Avenue.

An unattended cellphone reportedly was stolen between 3:45 and 3:55 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 5000 block of Main Street.

TaShawn D. Knight, 21, of Maywood, was charged at 6:09 p.m. Jan. 5 with retail theft in the 1200 block of 75th Street.

Property damage

A residence reportedly was repeatedly egged between 10 p.m. Dec. 23 and 1 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 500 block of Austin Street.

A window reportedly was damaged by an unknown object between 11 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 1300 block of Hickory Court.

WESTMONT

DUI

Riffat Bhatt, 64, of Oak Brook, was charged at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Theft

Several thousand dollars worth of jewelry reportedly was stolen from a residence between 8:50 and 9:20 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 100 block of Indian Boundary Drive.

WOODRIDGE

Burglary

A residential burglary occurred sometime between December 30 and January 4 on the 8000 block of Janes Avenue. Unknown suspect made entry into a residence and stole a watch and necklace.

A residential burglary occurred Jan. 6 on the 8300 block of Route 53. Unknown suspect made entry into a residence, possibly through a window, and stole approximately $1900 worth of electronics including a television and two gaming systems.

A residential burglary occurred Jan. 11 on the 9000 block of Witham Lane. Unknown suspect made entry into a residence and stole a watch and cash.

Theft

A theft occurred Jan. 11 at approximately on the 6800 block of Harvest Avenue. Unknown suspect stole a package from the front porch of a residence.