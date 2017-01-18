Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport Police Blotter, Jan. 3-Jan. 9

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

January 3

Juan Robles-Guzman, 34, of Joliet, was cited at N. Broadway and Frank Avenue for improper lighting and no valid driver’s license.

Jazmin Williams, 26, of Joliet, was cited near S. Chicago and 5th Avenue for no valid registration, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and false insurance card.

Keandre Johnson, 22, of Joliet, was cited near Henderson and E. Cass for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

January 4

Faneya Zepeda Del Rio, 32, of Joliet, was cited at E. Cass and N. Chicago for illegal use of cell phone, no registration lights, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and invalid driver’s license.

January 5

Jarrius Harris, 20, of Joliet was cited near Wilson and Albert for disobeying a stop sign, attempting to flee/elude police and no valid driver’s license.

Quan Q. Williams, 33, of Joliet, was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. Larkin.

January 6

Kayla Younger, 22, of Aurora, was cited near Plainfield and N. Larkin for following too closely and driving while license suspended.

Kevin C. Robinson, 45, of Joliet, was arrested for failure to register change of address/employment (for sex offenders

James A. Dimock, 20, of Joliet was arrested for criminal trespass to property on the 1000 block of Lois Place.

Deanthony E. Williamson, 26, of Joliet was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Marisol Lopez, 41, of Joliet was arrested near Chase and Collins for aggravated DUI, DUI above BAC 0.08 and no valid drivers license.

January 7

Jeffery A. Hill, 29, of Joliet was cited near 3rd Avenue and Davison for possession of drug equipment and driving while license revoked.

Alexander Fintikis, 24, of Crest Hill was cited near Voyager Lane and Plainfield Road for operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Wendy Venice Farries, 45, of Joliet was cited near Briggs and Washington for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

Marvin J.Hogan, 39, of Joliet was arrested for assault on the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St.

Andre L. Armstong-Bryant, 26, of Romeoville, Will County warrant and theft on the 1300 block of N. Larkin

Jordyn P.Hansen, 22 of Morris, was arrested for retail theft 2800 block of Plainfield Road.

Tyrone D. Cooley, 19 of Joliet, was arrested near Chicago and Wallace for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearm/no FOID, possession of ammunition/no FOID, endangering the life/health of a child and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Houson Mccullum, Jr., 57 of Joliet, was arrested for a Will County Warrant near Jefferson and Hammes streets

Adonnis L. Williams, 27, of Lockport, was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 100 block of N. Joliet Road.

Jairo Martinez-Salazar, 19, of Joliet, was arrested near E. Cass Street and Youngs Avenue for a possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Henry Yeboah, 35, of Joliet, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on the 3000 block of Tyler

January 8

Danielle M. Hall, 27, of Joliet, was arrested for battery on the 21000 block of SE Frontage Road.

Jerome M Bennett Jr, 36, of Joliet, was arrested on the 300 block of Grover for a possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

Brian A. Kays, 41, of Joliet, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on the 200 block of Smith.

Kimberly A. Lille, 39, of Joliet, was arrested near County Line and Black roads for four counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery, obstructing/resisting a police officer, criminal damage to government property, DUI, and obstructing justice

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested near Oregon and Ingalls for domestic battery and criminal damage property

Robert J Reeves, 24, of Joliet, was arrested on the 300 block of Stone for aggravated battery and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

Rashawnda S Lewis, 22, of Joliet, was arrested on a Will County warrant

Jose A. Martinez, 19, of Joliet, was arrested near Dewey and McDonough on drug charges.

Morris Jr., Phillip, 48, of Joliet, was arrested on the 2300 block of Willow Lakes Dr. for battery

Charles C. Mccray, 39 of Kankakee, was arrested near Cass and Collins streets for possession of cannabis

Robert Lissak, 77, of Willowbrook was arrested on the 700 block of Hollywood Blvd. for criminal trespass to property.

January 9

Trennis D. Jones, 41, of Joliet, was arrested on the 1600 block of E. Cass for armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Donald C. Waddell Jr., of Joliet, was arrested on the 1600 block of E. Cass for armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on the 300 block of Raynor St. for domestic battery.

Stacy L. Blasco, 31, of Rockdale, was arrested for retail theft on the 2400 block of W. Jefferson St.

Chinda Chou, 36, of Crest Hill, was arrested for felony retail theft on the 3300 block of Mall Loop Drive.

Tracy L. Cerny, 47, of Joliet, was arrested on a Will County warrant.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the 100 block of Ardella for armed robbery and aggravated battery.