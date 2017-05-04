17 D.202 students head to state journalism competition

Seventeen student journalists from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Plainfield South High School and Plainfield East High School participated in the state journalism competition on April 28.

The three high schools competed April 21 at the Illinois High School Association sectional competition at North Central College in Naperville.

These students participated in the sectional event. Students placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd moved on to the IHSA state competition.

Plainfield High School-Central Campus

First Place:

David Castellucci – Headline Writing

Iris Wright – Feature Writing

Jack Plewa – Newspaper Design

Second Place:

Iris Wright – Copy Editing

Jack Plewa – Double Page Layout

Third Place:

Shannon Tierney – Photo Storytelling

Fourth Place:

Xitaly Viveros – Infographics

Elizabeth Hsieh – Sports Writing

Fifth Place:

Summerlynn Smith – Advertising

Brittney Ebner – Yearbook Copy Writing and Yearbook Theme Development

Plainfield South High School

First Place:

Kaitlyn “Kati” Finnegan – Copy Writing

Jack Leach – Caption Writing

Spencer Trevizo – Editorial Writing

Second Place:

Isabella “Bella” Paredes – Newspaper Design

Third Place:

Ryan Murray and Emily Sherrill – Yearbook Theme Development

Fourth Place

David Chapman – Editorial Cartoon

Emily Gonzalez – News Writing

Sixth Place

David Chapman – Ad Design

Plainfield East High School

Second Place:

Lauren Thibault – Headline Writing

Gowtham Yerneni – Sports Writing

Alia Kabba – Yearbook Copy Writing

Jennifer Burke and Gabrielle “Gabby” Hoffman – Yearbook Theme Development

Third Place:

Lauren Thibault – Advertising

Alia Kabba – Copy Editing

Samuel Alvidrez – Editorial Cartoon

Axel Ohrvall – Review Writing

Fourth Place:

Vicki Wisniewski – Newspaper Design

Mia Escobar – Yearbook Caption Writing

Fifth Place:

Jillian Dzieciol – Broadcast News

Mia Escobar – Yearbook Layout Double-Page Spread

Sixth Place:

Arshad Halim – Feature Writing

Mohammed Shamsi – Infographics