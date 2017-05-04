17 D.202 students head to state journalism competition

Seventeen student journalists from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Plainfield South High School and Plainfield East High School participated in the state journalism competition on April 28.
The three high schools competed April 21 at the Illinois High School Association sectional competition at North Central College in Naperville.
These students participated in the sectional event. Students placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd moved on to the IHSA state competition.
Plainfield High School-Central Campus
First Place:
David Castellucci – Headline Writing
Iris Wright – Feature Writing
Jack Plewa – Newspaper Design
Second Place:
Iris Wright – Copy Editing
Jack Plewa – Double Page Layout
Third Place:
Shannon Tierney – Photo Storytelling
Fourth Place:
Xitaly Viveros – Infographics
Elizabeth Hsieh – Sports Writing
Fifth Place:
Summerlynn Smith – Advertising
Brittney Ebner – Yearbook Copy Writing and Yearbook Theme Development
Plainfield South High School
First Place:
Kaitlyn “Kati” Finnegan – Copy Writing
Jack Leach – Caption Writing
Spencer Trevizo – Editorial Writing
Second Place:
Isabella “Bella” Paredes – Newspaper Design
Third Place:
Ryan Murray and Emily Sherrill – Yearbook Theme Development
Fourth Place
David Chapman – Editorial Cartoon
Emily Gonzalez – News Writing
Sixth Place
David Chapman – Ad Design
Plainfield East High School
Second Place:
Lauren Thibault – Headline Writing
Gowtham Yerneni – Sports Writing
Alia Kabba – Yearbook Copy Writing
Jennifer Burke and Gabrielle “Gabby” Hoffman – Yearbook Theme Development
Third Place:
Lauren Thibault – Advertising
Alia Kabba – Copy Editing
Samuel Alvidrez – Editorial Cartoon
Axel Ohrvall – Review Writing
Fourth Place:
Vicki Wisniewski – Newspaper Design
Mia Escobar – Yearbook Caption Writing
Fifth Place:
Jillian Dzieciol – Broadcast News
Mia Escobar – Yearbook Layout Double-Page Spread
Sixth Place:
Arshad Halim – Feature Writing
Mohammed Shamsi – Infographics