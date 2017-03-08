Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: Feb. 4-26

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEBRUARY 4

Dinko Kralchev, 33, of Arlington Heights, was charged with retail theft on after he allegedly stole food and trading cards from a store in the 8500 block of Golf Road.

Alejandro Ortiz, 30, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence on following a traffic stop in the 8100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Police said an accelerant was poured down a playground slide at Jonquil Terrace Park at Oleander Avenue and Mulfurd Street and a fire was lit.

A 19-year-old Des Plaines man was ticketed for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Dempster Street, police said.

An 80-year-old woman told police that her purse was stolen while she was shopping inside a store in the 7900 block of Milwaukee Avenue. The woman reported that two other women began asking her questions about an item she was looking at, and after they left, the woman discovered her purse missing from her shopping cart.

A bicycle was reported stolen from outside an apartment building in the 8200 block of Dempster Street, police said.

A bag was reportedly stolen from a woman’s locker in the 6300 block of Touhy Avenue.

A purse was reported stolen from a car parked in the 9100 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

FEBRUARY 5

Mohamed Abutaleb, 40, Morton Grove, was charged with driving under the influence on following a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

All four tires were slashed and the rear windshield and driver’s door were damaged on a car parked in the 8200 block of Elizabeth Avenue overnight between and Feb.4 and 5, police said.

Five cars parked in a lot in the 8500 block of Golf Road were reported burglarized. Purses and money were reportedly stolen and all five cars were forcibly entered, police said.

FEBRUARY 7

Richard Lach, age not provided, of Richton Park; and Latavia Hudson, 29, of Chicago, were each charged with possession of a fraudulent identification card on. Police said the pair attempted to pick up an online order from a store in the 5700 block of Touhy Avenue using fake ID cards. According to police, multiple credit cards printed with the same number, but different names, were also seized from a vehicle the pair were in.

Shahmila Rafiq, 21, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft on after she allegedly stole merchandise from a store in the 6100 block of Touhy Avenue.

FEBRUARY 8

Tools were reported stolen from a car parked in the 9000 block of Cumberland Avenue overnight between Feb. 7 and 8.

FEBRUARY 9

Nino Spuria, 51, of Niles, was charged with driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol after police and paramedics reportedly found Spuria unresponsive behind the wheel of his car, which was stopped in a restaurant drive-thru lane in the 8800 block of Dempster Street.

A 52-year-old Wheeling man was ticketed for disorderly conduct after a 46-year-old man said he was pushed while working out inside a fitness center in the 9200 block of Milwaukee Avenue. The Wheeling man reportedly told police the other man was blocking a mirror, so he put his hands on him to move him away but did not push him.

A woman told police that her two shopping bags containing clothing were stolen after she put them down and walked away from them briefly while inside a store in the 200 block of Golf Mill Center.

FEBRUARY 10

A car’s side mirrors, taillights and driver’s side window were discovered damaged while the car was parked in a lot in the 8600 block of Wisner Street, police said.

FEBRUARY 11

A motor scooter was stolen overnight between Feb. 10 and 11 from the 7000 block of Jarvis Avenue, police said.

A resident on the 9200 block of Maynard Road reported that her new walker was missing from her closet when she returned home from a trip. Police said there were no signed of forced entry to the residence.

FEBRUARY 12

A 56-year-old Niles man was ticketed for public intoxication after police and paramedics responded to a parkway near Cumberland Avenue and Ballard Road for a report of a person on the ground. The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment, police said.

FEBRUARY 13

Saikhanjargal Bayasgalan, 19, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license on the 8600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

The owner of a business in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue was ticketed for allowing smoking indoors after officers reportedly observed 16 hookahs being smoked by customers, police said.

A 46-year-old Niles woman told police that she was scammed into giving her banking information to someone who claimed to be with a loan company. Police said the woman lost $242 in the scam.

FEBRUARY 14

James T. Mahoney, 29, of Chicago, and Katherine Hickey-Mahoney, 50, were each charged with retail theft after police said they stole $63 worth of items from a store in the 7200 block of Harlem Avenue.

Nirmal Pandya, 30, of Niles, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on the 8200 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

A 39-year-old woman was ticketed by police after she reportedly left her two children, ages 6 and 8, alone inside a parked car while she shopped at a store in the 8500 block of Golf Road. Police said the children appeared to be OK and “were not upset about being left in the vehicle.” The woman said she had been in the store “for a short period of time,” police said. A Department of Children and Family Services notification was issued, according to police.

The coin collector unit was discovered stolen from a dryer in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 8900 block of Wisner Street, police said. An estimated $1,000 in coins were reported stolen, according to police.

An unsecured bicycle was reported stolen from outside a store in the 9000 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to police, surveillance camera footage showed a person in a gray hoodie take the bike around and head west from the building.

FEBRUARY 15

Jerome Roberts, 30, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft after he was accused of stealing merchandise from a store in the 8200 block of Golf Road, police said. Police and firefighters responded to a home in the 8400 block of North Terrace for a report of a fire. A resident told police that a drone battery exploded while it was being charged, causing the kitchen table to catch fire.

MORTON GROVE

FEBRUARY 12

Michael J. Badillo, 25, of Niles and Abie Prabowo-Mandayo, 35, of Chicago, were each charged with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia following an incident at Beckwith Road an Overhill Avenue. Police said an officer was dispatched to the scene on a call of a suspicious vehicle. Badillo and Prabowo-Mandayo were inside the vehicle, police said. The officer detected the odor of cannabis, police said, and found cannabis, drug paraphernalia and various prescription pills in the vehicle, police said.

FEBRUARY 15

A real estate agent reported that an unknown male was living inside a vacant house in the 9500 block of Normandy Avenue. When discovered, police said, the unidentified male left without incident.

FEBRUARY 16

Kenneth Skulfield, 24, of Chicago, was charged with theft following an incident in the 8200 block of Austin. Police say Skulfield was stealing items from his place of employment and selling them to pawn shops. Skulfield is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

George Edwin Tapia, 28, of Cicero, was charged with residential burglary following an incident in the 8500 block of Keeney.

FEBRUARY 17

Maria Maldonado, 23, of Des Plaines; and Arthur Avilez, 23, of Glenview, were each charged with possession of cannabis at Lehigh Avenue and Churchill Street.

Deon L. Deal, 24, of Chicago, was charged with possession of cannabis. Police say Deal was in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation and had cannabis in his possession. Deal was issued a Morton Grove local citation.

A resident in the 9100 block of Menard Avenue reported that someone used the resident’s information to open multiple accounts in the resident’s name. Police say the resident was able to cancel all of the accounts and did not lose any money.

FEBRUARY 19

Jasmine D. Gray, 26, of Morton Grove, was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in the 6300 block of Dempster Street. Police say Gray was stopped for a traffic violation. Police say Gray failed a field sobriety and refused to provide a breath sample.

FEBRUARY 20

Marnie E. Gomez, 20, and James T. Stokes, 23, both of Morton Grove were each charged with criminal damage to property following an incident in the 8500 block of Waukegan. Police say Gomez and Stokes damaged a pool table at a bowling alley.

Park Ridge

FEBRUARY 20

Police said a man approached a resident of the 1400 block of Peterson Avenue in the afternoon claiming to be an electrician and telling the woman there might be a problem with her electricity. The man did not gain entry to the house, police said.

FEBRUARY 23

Dimitar Boyadzhiev, 28, of Des Plaines, was charged with retail theft after police said he stole two bottles of skin cream and one energy drink from Mariano’s, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave.

Police said window screens were removed from a home on the 400 block of South Fairview Avenue in an apparent attempt to burglarize the residence between 9 a.m. and noon.

FEBRUARY 24

Margaret Mae Knott, 28, of, South Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured vehicle, police said.

FEBRUARY 26

Jose Luis Santiago, 60, of Merritt Island, Fla., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice. According to police, an officer on patrol spotted a car parked with its lights on around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of Cedar Street and Chester Avenue. Inside, the officer found Santiago, who was asleep, as well as two vials of a clear, brown liquid that field-tested positive for GHB, police said. Santiago allegedly took a third vial of a liquid substance out of his jacket and threw it on the ground, breaking it, which resulted in the obstruction charge, police said.

Alisher Khadzhikeldiev, 27, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and improper backing, police said.