Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: Mar. 12-Apr. 5

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

MARCH 30

A purse was taken from a vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive between 12–9 a.m. Loss valued at $160.

A rear windshield of a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Delacourte Ave. was broken out sometime overnight.

A package was taken from the doorstep of a residence on the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive. Loss valued at $140.

MARCH 31

Christopher Carlson, 40, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant at 7:40 p.m.

APRIL 1

Edward Allen, 30, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two in-state warrant at 2:41 a.m.

Isidro Vargas, 49, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, unlawful use of weapon, following a call to the 100 block of Cypress Drive at 3:01 a.m.

Thomas Salomoun, 32, of Westmont, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 7:45 p.m.

A wallet, GPS and Bluetooth device were taken from an unsecured vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Basswood Drive sometime overnight.

APRIL 2

Roberto Montano, 23, of Chicago, was charged with unlawful use of weapon, no firearm owner’s identification card, possession of stolen property, driving on suspended license, and in state warrant, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 and I-55 at 3:15 a.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a burglary from motor vehicle. A cell phone, iPad mini and wallet were taken while the victim was shopping between 10:30–10:51 p.m. Loss valued at $815.

Nickolas Johnson, 33, of Naperville, was charged with an in-state warrant, improper lighting and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop on Boughton and Kings roads at 9:54 p.m.

APRIL 3

Allison Wales, 34, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 11:38 a.m.

Thomas Faust, 42, of Bolingbrook, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage, following a traffic stop on the 500 block of Remington Blvd. at 1:33 a.m.

Officers were called to Kohl’s, 1138 W. Boughton Road for the report of a theft. Unknown subject exited the store concealing a jacket and assorted jewelry at 8:18 p.m. Loss valued at $130.

APRIL 4

Jennifer Kahovec, 51, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 2300 block of Huntington Way at 9:04 p.m.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a domestic battery. A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery and Eddie Lee, 21, also of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery at 3:46 p.m.

Petar Petrovski, 77, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Schmidt and Boughton roads at 10 a.m.

APRIL 5

Officers were called to the 100 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a retail theft. Suspect exited the store at 9:30 a.m. without paying for a newly activated cell phone. Loss valued at $475.

Officers responded to Meijer, 225 N. Weber Road for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subjects selected two bottles of alcohol and exited the store at 1:50 p.m. without rendering payment, Loss valued at $95.

ROMEOVILLE

MARCH 12

Kevin Watson, 23, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. in the area of Hudson and Normantown roads for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Adam Gaffigan, 27, of Joliet, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. in the 300 block of South Weber Road for possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance.

Daniel Kurpiel, 31, of Downers Grove, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Alexander Circle for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage.

MARCH 14

Russell Knee, 29, of Lockport, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for DUI.

MARCH 17

Michael Casillas, 28, of Joliet, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. in the area of Weber and Renwick roads for DUI, expired registration, improper lane usage, disobey traffic sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

MARCH 18

A residential burglary was reported at 12:52 p.m. on the 100 block of Highpoint Drive. Suspects pried open the door of the residence and took a wallet.

A criminal damage to property was reported at 3:36 p.m. on the 300 block of Wedgewood Circle. Suspects egged a house and broke a window shutter on the residence.

Eric Minger, 56, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 10:22 am in the area of Route 53 and Joliet Road for leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to give information

MARCH 20

Veronica Pinnick, 25, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Darmicka Campbell, 23, 414 S. Smith St., Aurora, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

MARCH 21

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 4:20 p.m. on the 200 block of West Romeo Road. Suspects spray painted a fence doing an estimated $300 in damage.

On at 5:33 p.m., a 16 year-old-juvenile was arrested in the area of Route 53 and Murphy Drive for speeding and no valid driver’s license.

A burglary was reported at 9:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Arlington Drive. Suspects copper pipe with an estimated value of $3000 from the residence.

MARCH 22

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 7:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Tallman. Suspects spray-painted graffiti on the side of the residence. Estimated cost to remove the damage is $100.

Angelina Aviles, 26, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

Duane Glover, 45, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. in the area of Normantown and Weber roads for battery.

At 6:21 p.m., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested in the 1400 block of West Taylor Road for solicitation of battery and resisting an officer.

Anthony Herek, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Joliet Road for driving with a suspended license, expired registration and an in-state warrant.

Devondric Williams, 33, ofRomeoville, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. in the area of Wespark Parkway and Wespark Circle for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal.

MARCH 23

Kyle Chrystal, 21, of Lockport, was arrested at 8:54 am in the 900 block of North Independence for an in-state warrant.

Bridgette Hurley, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Romeo Road for no valid driver’s license and expired registration.

A burglary was reported at 5:10 p.m. on the 100 block of block. Suspects took a bead seat notched base valued at $171.89 from a parked truck on the premises.

Michael Corbett, 33, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. in the area of Airport and Amaryllis for speeding and valid driver’s license.

MARCH 24

Rodney Heckard, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport Road for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and expired registration.

James Parker, 28, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Holden for an in-state warrant.

MARCH 25

Briania Mills, 19, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Markisha Calvin, 27, of Flint, Mich., was arrested at 3:24 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Rosa Garcia, 29, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. in the area of Dalhart and Corona for speeding and no valid driver’s license.

Jaime Meza, 47, of Romeoville, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Holloway for an in-state warrant.

Hector Rosas Tejeda, 30, of Palatine, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. in the area of Lakeside and Taylor for an in-state warrant and cited for disobey stop sign.

A theft under $500 was reported at 6:56 p.m. on the 2000 block of Winchester Trail. Suspects took door handle inserts worth $25 from a vehicle that was parked in the street. The vehicle was also egged.

MARCH 26

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 12:19 p.m. on the 0-100 block of Abbeywood. Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and took a phone charger and bag of hand tools with at total estimated value of $160.

Carlos Corona, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. in the 700 block of Delta for obstructing identification.

Christopher Klecka, 26, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Arnold for an in-state warrant and cited for expired registration.

MARCH 27

At 2:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Richfield Tr., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for curfew and possession of tobacco. A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested for curfew.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 9:28 a.m. at the dead end of Arlington Drive. Suspects spray-painted graffiti on the sewer cap.

MARCH 28

Harrison Hodges, 20, of Elmhurst, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport Road for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and disobey traffic light.

MARCH 29

At 7:11 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in the 100 block of North Independence for no valid driver’s license and disobey stop sign.