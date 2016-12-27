2016: A look back at sports

The sports year of 2016 was filled with several memorable moments, but some stood out above all the others.

Here are a few of those stories:

High Rollers

The Tigers accomplished the rare feat of holding the lead for the final 10 games to win the state girls bowling title with a 12,613.

West had taken 10th the past two years at state and with its neighboring rival Lockport looking for its second-straight title after beating them by 500 pins at the sectional, few thought the Tigers had a chance at the state title.

But with three girls in their third year at state (Gracie Plese, Melissa March), one of them in their fourth state appearance (Taylor Bailey), the Tigers used their teamwork and experience to hold off a host of contenders in the strongest and deepest field in state history.

Leading the way was Plese, who finished second in the state individually and earned her second All-State medal with a 2,736 12-game total.

Next in line was Bailey, who also medaled for the second time, finishing 11th with a 2,618.

Tiger Pride

Ten years ago, competitive cheerleading was in its first season as being recognized as a sport by the Illinois High School Association.

On the anniversary of these athletes being honored as IHSA state champions, Joliet West earned a Large Class state title by defeating Providence with a score of 94.7 in the finals.

Cheerleading is set apart by many things from other sanctioned sports and one of the things it shares with only a few others is the fact that there is no scoreboard, no predetermined end of competition and no immediate winner.

TENNIS TITLE

When Maddie Bauer and McCoy Hutchison were in eighth grade, the friends decided they wanted to play high school tennis together.

That decision made in junior high school culminated last weekend with an IHSA Class 1A doubles state championship.

The duo defeated the Benet team of Katie Telford and Pauline Neubert 6-4, 6-1 for the title – the only team that had handed the Angels a set loss all season.

Bauer and Hutchison opened their state run with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Candy Leti and Erin Wright of Urbana. They then defeated Sarah Diederich and Nicole Plumley of Marion 6-0, 6-2 before beating Kelly Rentfrow and Claire Wortman of Effingham St. Anthony’s.

In the matches leading up to the finals, JCA beat Eleanor Ruscitti and Maya Seymore of Chicago Latin 6-1, 6-3 and Emma Melichar and Madelyn Skinner of Belleville Althoff 6-1, 6-3.

The perfect run at state capped off an undefeated season for the Angel pair.

The title also helped JCA take second place in state with 21 points, falling to Benet by one.

The doubles team was not the only ones that helped JCA to the state trophy as freshman Mia Bertino went 4-2 at the state meet.

Bertino opened with three wins in a row, starting with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Laurynn Mize of Sycamore.

She then defeated Emilee Mossman of St. Anthony’s, 6-0, 6-1 and Haley Fakouri of Fenwick 6-3, 6-2.

Bertino’s first loss came at the hands of Madison Tattini of Bloomington Central Catholic 6-2, 6-0. She then defeated Kylie McCarthy of Troy Triad 6-2, 6-1, before being eliminated 7-6 (5), 6-2 in a second match with Fakouri.

RUNNING A DREAM

A state champion and a third place team trophy capped off successful 3A state cross country meet for the Minooka Indians on a perfect day for running on the famed Detweiller course.

Senior Soren Knudsen became the Indians first individual state champion in the sport covering the three-mile track in 14:02.

In addition, Knudsen joins his father, Jim, who won the title for Lockport in 1981, as the first father/son winning combination in meet history.

The first state cross country meet was in 1946.

On the girls side, four All-State performances helped Minooka capture third place with 134 points. Naperville North won with 111 points, while Yorkville was second with 130.

STREAK BREAKER

It was a playoff atmosphere Saturday in the game between Plainfield Central and Joliet Central.

Between the two teams, they had lost 89 straight games and knowing one of the teams would win brought out a large crowd for a Saturday afternoon game.

In what turned out to be a thrilling classic, Joliet Central put an end to its 57-game losing streak with a 38-35 win, sending the Wildcats to 33-straight losses.

Central’s JoJo McNair caught eight passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and added six carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. It was McNair that scored the game-winning touchdown as McNair caught the tipped pass in the end zone for a 30-yard score with 29 seconds left.

SECOND BEST

Minooka fell in the Class 4A state finals 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 to Chicago’s Mother McAuley – the No. 1 ranked team in America by PrepVolleyball.com – earning the program its first-ever state trophy.

The Indians defeated the Macs in statistical categories, posting more blocks (13-4) and more digs (73-59), but also committed errors on its own side of the net that killed rallies and provided McAuley with points.

Rocky Perinar tallied 12 kills for Minooka, while Bachmann posted 31 assists and 14 digs.

To get to the state title match, Minooka defeated eventual third-place winner Stevenson 25-17, 25-13.

In that match, Perinar led the team with a match-high 10 kills, while Papesh and Holly Bonde had seven each. Bachmann tallied 22 assists to lead both teams and libero Taylor Baranski has 12 digs.

Olympic mettle

Joliet Catholic Academy graduate Kelly Murphy is one of the few players who is able to represent her country after she was selected to compete for the USA at the Rio Olympics in August.

The Olympics looked like a possibility for Murphy way back in her Joliet Catholic days where she was the 2007-08 Gatorade National High School Volleyball Player of the Year and was the nation’s top recruit by prepvolleyball.com.

She was the AVCA National Freshman of the Year at the University of Florida in 2008 and was a three-time All-American her final three years in college.

Her Team USA career began in 2013, where she competed in several tournaments and helped the U.S. win gold in the Pan American Cup and NORCECA Championship, where she was named MVP and Best Spiker.

Murphy led the team in scoring in both 2013 and 2014 and scored a team-best 157 points in the FIVB World Championships, where the USA took first place.

• It is rare that an athlete that had a hard time cracking the varsity lineup in their sport is inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

But Haley Augello is a rare athlete.

The 2013 Lockport Township High School graduate didn’t place at the IHSA state wrestling meet. She never won a tournament and was a back-up most of her career, however, she made her Olympic debut in this past summer’s Rio De Janeiro games in the 48kg class of women’s freestyle wrestling – finishing ninth overall.

Augello opened her tournament with a dominant win over 2015 World bronze medalist Jessica Blaszka of Netherlands, 7-0. In her quarterfinal, Augello came close to defeating three-time World champion Eri Tosaka of Japan, but dropped the match, sending her to the repechage round, where she fell 3-2 to two-time World medalist Zhuidyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan.

Augello is the first Olympian from Lockport.

home in indiana

When the NFL draft was over, former Joliet Catholic Academy and University of Illinois running back Josh Ferguson was undrafted and was a player without a team.

His time without a home did not last long.

On May 5, just five days after the draft, Ferguson agreed to a contract with the Indianapolis Colts and has not looked back.

Ferguson follows former Hilltopper Coby Fleener into the NFL and to Indianapolis. The former Stanford tight end was a 2012 draft choice of the Colts, but signed with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason.

Ferguson will be the second JCA running back to play in the NFL, following former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott.

His senior year, he was the Fighting Illini offensive player of the year and was All-Big Ten third team after missing three games due to injury.

He tallied 708 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 129 carries and tallied a team-best 78.7 yards per game average. The multi-dimensional back was also fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards, netting 37 catches for 280 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Since 2012, only two Big Ten players had more catches than Ferguson.

He finished his senior season as the only active FBS player with at least 2,500 career rushing and 1,500 receiving yards.

Ferguson is second in Fighting Illini history with 4,474 all-purpose yards. Over his career, he tallied 505 carries for 2,586 yards and 18 touchdowns, 168 receptions for 1,507 yards and eight touchdowns, while posting 21 kickoff returns for 381 yards.

He holds the Illinois record for most career receptions and receiving yards by a running back. He ranks in the top 10 in school history in career receptions (3rd), rushing yards (6th) and touchdowns (T-7th).

Jolly Rodgers

As Derrius Rodgers leaves Lockport High School, he does so leaving his legacy on the school and the track and field program.

The senior claimed three medals in last weekend’s IHSA state finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium and by doing that, secured five medals in his career, making him the second most decorated Porter ever behind Nick Setta, who won six medals from 1995-98.

Rodgers does own the Lockport honors of the most individual medals with four, as Setta has three individual awards and was part of three relay teams.

He also joins Setta and Dan Schrock as the only Lockport athletes with three medals in one state final.

Rodgers earned a pair of second-place finishes, coming up just short of Galesburg’s Josh Eiker in both the 100-meter dash (10.66 seconds) and the 200 dash (22.13).

The only thing a Porter teammate could do to come close to bettering Rodgers’ performance at state was to claim a state title – and that was exactly what John Meyer did.

The sophomore won the shot put crown with a put of 61-feet, 2-inches.

He becomes the eighth track and field champion for the Porters and the first in the shot put. He joins only former NFL offensive lineman Tony Pashos (3rd, 1998) as shot medalists.