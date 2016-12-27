2016: A look back at sports

The sports year of 2016 was filled with several memorable moments, but some stood out above all the others.

Here are a few of those stories:

Repeat Champs

Benet defeated Fremd 42-39 win to bring home its second straight Class 4A state title.

The game turned in the second quarter when Katie Jaseckas hit a three-pointer and that was followed by two threes from Doyle and a 12-6 lead.

Benet went out in front 19-8 before settling on a 21-13 lead at the half.

DOUBLED UP

Both sides of the town brought home state champion hardware Saturday at the state track meet at Eastern Illinois University.

On the north side of town, Downers North senior Jaida Green won the Class 3A state title in the high jump in just her second year in the sport with a jump of 5-feet, 7-inches.

She placed third in the state last year with a jump of 5-6.

Meanwhile, Downers South senior Michaela Hackbarth was busy defending her state title in the 800-meter run, clocking in with a time of 2:09.91.

Hackbarth also placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 58.09 after scratching last year in the event to focus on the 4×400 relay, which placed fifth last year.

When Benet Academy was moved to Class 2A this year, one imagined a stronger postseason showing this year at the state meet at Eastern Illinois University.

However, it didn’t matter what class the Redwings were in for Benet junior pole vaulter Ali Munson.

That is because Munson had