2016: A look back at sports

The sports year of 2016 was filled with several memorable moments, but some stood out above all the others.

Here are a few of those stories:

4-for-4

Morgan Tuck has always been a winner.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Bolingbrook native won three IHSA Class 4A state titles with the Raiders, she was twice named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year and has helped Team USA claim four gold medals in International competition.

However, with an 82-51 win over Syracuse April 5, Tuck took winning to a historic level.

She scored 19 points in the win and added seven rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot, helping the University of Connecticut claim its fourth-straight NCAA title – the first time that has ever been done since the women’s NCAA tournament began in 1982.

“This has been our goal since we came here,” Tuck said. “Since we were freshmen, we’ve wanted this for so long, and to be able to do it – get four in a row – that’s just special right there. We just love each other. We love being around each other. We have so much fun with each other off the court and it translates really well on the court. We work extremely hard – in the summer, preseason – and all that work paid off.”

The win was the 11th championship for the school – placing the Huskies in a tie with the UCLA men for most ever NCAA Division-I basketball titles.

The trio posted a four-year record of 151-5, with four of the losses coming their freshman season. Every one of the 151 wins was by double digits. They went 24-0 in NCAA tournament games and won 75 consecutive games to end the four-peat.

This season, Tuck was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America First Team, Associated Press All-America Second Team and, awarded the American Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award and was named to the All-AAC First Team and to the Bridgeport Regional All-Tournament Team and Final Four All-Tournament Team.

Tuck totaled 1,298 for her career at UConn, scoring 17 points against Maryland on Dec. 28 to become the 41st Husky to join the 1,000-point club.

Drafted

In the Birmingham Bowl, the final game of his junior year at the University of Florida, former Bolingbrook High School standout Antonio Morrison tore multiple ligaments in his left knee – putting his football career in jeopardy.

Morrison had a pair of surgeries less than two months apart and defied all odds by returning to full strength before the start of his senior season and recording 103 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

With the 103 stops, Morrison became the first Florida player to record back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Ed Robinson in 1992-93. He was Named a Butkus Award semifinalist and was a unanimous first team All-SEC selection his senior year.

While his play earned him an invitation to the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, an infection forced him to withdraw from the combine and go on a six-week regiment of antibiotics – again negatively impacting the future of his career.

The 21-year-old Morrison fought through all of the adversity and along the way caught the attention of professional team, including the Indianapolis Colts, who on April 30, made him the first Raider ever drafted into the National Football League.

Jumping for Country

For the last four years, Bolingbrook native Troy Doris has had his sights set on competing in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janerio, Brazil – however the way he is getting there may seem unconventional to some.

Doris will compete in the triple jump, representing the country of Guyana, the fourth-smallest country on mainland South America. Guyana is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the north, Brazil to the south and southwest, Suriname to the east and Venezuela to the west.

Doris is Guyanese by naturalization, with both his parents being born there and coming to America at a young age.

Dressed for Success

For six high school basketball programs across the state – the opening of a season never looked so good.

That is because those programs – including Bolingbrook – they have custom designed uniforms from noted Chicago designer Don C, who has worked with the Jordan Brand on other designs in the past.

The uniforms for the Raiders, Hillcrest, Fenwick, De La Salle, Marian Catholic and Morgan Park are modeled after the 1984 Bulls uniforms the Bulls wore during Jordan’s rookie season.

Record Breaker

When the Romeoville Spartans traveled to Plainfield Central last season, Northern Illinois University-bound running back Jordan Nettles set the tone early on with a 59-yard touchdown at the 11:38 mark of the first quarter and went on to carry the ball 28 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

The 284 yards broke the single game rushing record for Romeoville which had stood at 274 yards prior to his night in Plainfield.

Nettles rushed for scores of 59, 7, 19 and 68 yards

Pitch Perfect

There are certain feats that all athletes – depending on their sport – strive for.

A bowler wants a 300 game, a golfer a hole in one and a football player a game-winning catch.

For a pitcher, there are a couple of career altering feats they can accomplish and for a pair of Valley View hurlers they earned these feats on the same day.

Sophomore pitcher Audrey Sizemore defeated Plainfield South 3-0 on May 5 by throwing a perfect game, while Bolingbrook’s Jacob Nagel tossed a no hitter against Sandburg in a 4-0 win.

The senior struck out six batters over seven innings to help the Raiders move to 12-9 on the season and 7-2 in the SWSC Blue.