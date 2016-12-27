2016: A look back at sports

The sports year of 2016 was filled with several memorable moments, but some stood out above all the others.

SOLID SECOND

After a week surrounded by questions and controversy about its place in the IHSA Class 7A state title game, the Plainfield North football team did the only thing it new how to – play the game.

And while the Tigers came out on the wrong side of the 26-13 final score – what they showed the state was that they did belong.

After a week where the validity of its appearance in the finals was not only questioned, but argued in court and a first half where it played like a team in its first-ever state final, North scored the final 13 points of the game to show its doubters it could hang with one of the state’s premier programs.

Two of the big plays the Tigers allowed came in the first quarter, putting North down 12-0 at the end of one period.

The big strike was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Reyondous Estes to Jeff Thomas for the second score of the quarter.

Thomas finished the game with three catches for 105 yards and a pair of scores, as he added a 61-yard score in the third quarter to make it 26-0 in favor of the Flyers.

While the North defense allowed some big plays to Thomas, it only allowed a total of 241 yards – 137 yards to everyone other than the major college recruit.

The Tiger defense allowed only 20 points on the game – tying for the least amount of points scored by the Flyer offense all season.

The scoreboard read 26 tallied by East St. Louis, but six were on a Class 7A title game-record 85-yard interception return for a score by Eric Owens.

Tyler Hoosman led the Tigers, gaining 67 yards on 17 carries, while quarterback Brady Miller tallied 44 net yards on the ground, which included a 53 yard scoring run.

Miller was 12-of-24 passing for 130 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

His score was a 23-yard pass to Connor Peplow late in the game. Peplow led all receivers with seven catches for 95 yards.

Defensively, North’s JJ Frey led both teams with seven solo tackles, while Tim Donnahue added five stops, including a pair of sacks.

While taking second was not what they wanted to do, the Tigers’ season was one for the record books.

North set several school marks along the way and in doing so became the first Plainfield District 202 school to compete in the state football final.

The adversity came in the form of the lawsuit filed days after North’s 18-17 overtime win over Fenwick in the semifinal, where the IHSA admitted after the game that the officials had made a wrong call awarding North the chance to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Frey also earnd his place atop the Voyager Media all-area list as Defensive Player of the Year.

On the season, Frey posted 109 tackles to go with 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and one interception for a unit that allowed only 10 points per game.

HEAT STOPS TIGERS

Plainfield North’s season came to an abrupt end at Silver Cross Field in Joliet in the Class 4A third place game.

The Tigers fell to St. Charles North 6-5 in a game that was decided in just six innings after the game was pushed back two hours later due to the heat.

After the sixth inning, the Tigers were ready for their final at bat when they were told the game was over.

North fell behind in the game 2-0 in the third inning, but rallied to score five runs in the fourth inning as Tyler Garrity, who got the start on the mound, hit a two-run single to tie the game and then Alex Steinbach had a single to give the Tigers the lead. A wild pitch scored another run and Zach Jarosz had a sacrifice fly for the fifth run.

The score would remain the same in heading into the bottom of the fifth inning when Garrity was relieved with one on and one out.

St. Charles North took advantage as it was able to push across four runs to retake the lead.

After the Tigers went three up, three down in the top of the sixth, St. Charles North loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning before Garner got out of the jam, thinking he gave the Tigers one more shot.

While the fourth-place showing at state isn’t what the Tigers had wanted, looking back it was a great run that ended in the school’s first state trophy and the first state trophy for Plainfield outside of bowling, the fourth trophy overall for the district.

The Tigers have been able to reload through the years en route to seven straight regional championships. But this senior class took things to a higher level and will be hard to replace, even with the depth of the team.

Josh Garner the 2016 Voyager Media Baseball Player of the Year.

For the year Garner went 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA with 67 strikeouts on the mound. At the plate he batted .410 with 12 doubles, four homers and 44 RBI.

SUMMER SUCCESS

By land and by air, members of the Plainfield South baseball team scrambled back to Illinois from weekend travel team destinations to be part of the finale of the 2016 Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Phil Lawler Summer Baseball Classic championship game.

The game was started on July 21 at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg but was suspended because of storms.

South’s Marco Escobar drove 24 hours straight from Florida to get to the game in time, while Nick Mayerhofer caught a 6 a.m. flight from Arizona to join the Cougars for the contest.

The travel paid off as both players had big impacts in South’s 3-2 win to claim the summer title.

The game resumed in the bottom of the third inning with the score tied 1-1 and the bases loaded, with Escobar at the plate and he immediately grounded into a double play.

That not only got Brother Rice out of the inning, it allowed the Crusaders to open the next inning with their ace pitcher Ryan Kutt on the hill starting the next inning. Kutt was 10-1 with a sub-1 ERA in the spring.

The Cougars also had their ace on the bump, as Austin Marozas returned after throwing the first three innings prior to the suspension.

With his second win of the summer finals, Marozas earned the Jack Kaiser Most Valuable Player award. Mayerhofer, Ash, Jordan Mikel and Justin McGuigan were also named to the All-Tournament team.

The South righty made news earlier in the week when he decommitted from playing college baseball at Mississippi State and will reevaluate his college choice.

Winning the summer league title is not the title the Cougars want to win – but the team knows this can help they win the IHSA Class 4A title next season.

HISTORY ON THE MAT

Plainfield wrestlers spent the IHSA wrestling finals weekend at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois making history.

There were no state champions this year, but that does not mean District 202 wasn’t setting benchmarks.

With his second-place finish, Marcus Povlick became the first wrestling medalist in Plainfield North history.

Povlick lost a close, 2-1 match in the finals at 106 pounds to Joey Melendez of Montini.

Plainfield East and South also made a little history at the state meet.

East’s Michael McGee, who was the Bengal’s first state champion a year ago, placed second this season at 120 becoming the only two-time placer in school history.

He fell 8-3 to Jason Renteria of Oak Park-River Forest in the title match.

Prior to this season, there were only nine multi-year medalists in District 202 history.

Joining McGee as a medalist was Zach Krause, who placed fourth at 138.

The two medalists in one season was a first for East and something that was only accomplished seven times in district lore entering the weekend.

Both of East’s accomplished were echoed by South as Eric Johnson and Danny Saracco.

Johnson placed third at 220, beating Diata Drayton of Marist 4-3 in the third-place match. It was his second-straight state medal after placing second a year ago.

HIGH ROLLERS

For the second straight year, Plainfield North finished in 10th place in the state.

However, this years’ performance was much better, finishing with more than 450 pins than it did last year, finishing with a two-day total of 12,635.

Scoring for the Tigers were Ryan Carlson (2,620), Paul Conrad (2,571) and Jack Baggs (2,563) with 12-game totals. AJ Auriemma shot 1,971 in 10 games, Robert Riley had 1,930 in nine games, Vincent Spitzzeri rolled a 625 in three games, Bryan Mulcahy had a 192 and Bradley Dreyer added a 163.

THE RETURN

It is hard to keep Mark Krusz away from Plainfield Central.

After leaving the school in 2013 to become the athletic director at Sandburg High School, he will be returning to Plainfield to take over as athletic director for the Wildcats for the 2016-17 school year.

He is replacing Dave Stephens, who will be the principal at the school in the fall.

Krusz started his career at Plainfield in 1999 as a physical education and health teacher and was also the head girls basketball coach.

During his stint as head coach he advanced the Wildcats to the sectional final, the furthest a basketball team of either gender has ever advanced in District 202 history.

He left Plainfield for St. Charles North in 2001 before coming back in 2004 to teach and coach.

In 2007 he became the assistant athletic director, while continuing to coach the girls basketball team before leaving for Sandburg.

STATE’S BEST

In a study published by Lateral Sports and its HS Athlete College Guide, Plainfield North leads all Illinois High Schools with 86 fall athletes currently on collegiate rosters.

The study looked at all schools in the country and noted which high schools produced the most athletes in football, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. It reviewed all rosters on NCAA Division-I, Division-II, Division-III and NAIA programs.

North is the fifth-highest among state leaders. It also posts 55 non-football fall athletes playing in college, also the fifth best among each state’s best.