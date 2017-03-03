 2017 Chicago Flower & Garden Show opens March 18, coupon code offered

Chicago’s Blooming will spotlight all that is Chicago – its culture, cuisine, art, design, neighborhoods and businesses. The 2017 Show will treat 40,000+ gardening enthusiasts and newbies alike to the sights, scents and sounds of feature garden landscapes with blooming perennials, annuals and trees while water features rustle throughout the Festival Halls of Chicago’s Navy Pier from March 18-26.

Presented by Mariano’s, the roots of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show date back as far as 1847 and create an experience that attendees will not soon forget. Local landscape designers, builders and suppliers create realistic solutions within feature landscapes and garden vignette displays and displays that inspire and demonstrate to attendees the possibilities for their own gardens, yards or balconies—It is a visual shopping tour of gardening, greening, floral and home-related ideas.

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show is designed so that consumers and gardeners alike can come to see the latest that the industry has to offer. Consumers want more from the people that ‘sell’ them ‘things’ – they want an experience; and the Flower & Garden Show creates an emotional and visual experience that galvanizes the consumer with those who support it.

