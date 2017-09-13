2017 DuPage County 4-H shows showcase youth, what they learn

Hundreds of DuPage County youth participated in the annual DuPage County Fair and 4-H animal shows this summer.
“For months, our 4-H members work hard to learn about new things and develop skills, which they then demonstrate through 4-H exhibits and shows, many at the annual DuPage County Fair,” said Christine Birns, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator. “4-H has something to offer everyone. With 100-plus project areas, youth can explore arts, sciences, citizenship, personal development, and much more.”
The 4-H conference judging and animal shows provide the youth with valuable experiences and constructive feedback to continue growing in their knowledge and skills levels, added Birns.
The 2017 DuPage County 4-H Show Results of area residents are as follows (listed by name, 4-H club and city of residence):
Aerospace
Champion Aerospace – Ryan Gustis, Darien Dragons 4-H Club, Woodridge
Animal Science
Champion Animal Science – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont
Child Development
Champion/StateChampion/State Fair Delegate – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge
Clothing & Textiles
Champion Shopping in Style 1 – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge
Reserve Champion STEAM Clothing 1 – Claire Gustis
College & Career Readiness
State Fair Delegates – Quartus Rassi, D G Gang 4-H Club, Darien
Community Involvement & Global Awareness (Citizenship, Service Learning, Intercultural)
Champion Citizenship – Ryan Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge
Leadership
Champion Leadership – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge
Reserve Champion Leadership – Erin Compton, High Hopes, Clarendon Hills
Photography
Champion Photography I – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont
State Fair Delegate – Grace Smith (Photography 1),
Visual Arts
Reserve Champion Food Decorating – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge
Champion Metal – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont
Reserve Champion Paper – Anna Buonincontro, High Hopes, Westmont