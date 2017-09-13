2017 DuPage County 4-H shows showcase youth, what they learn

Hundreds of DuPage County youth participated in the annual DuPage County Fair and 4-H animal shows this summer.

“For months, our 4-H members work hard to learn about new things and develop skills, which they then demonstrate through 4-H exhibits and shows, many at the annual DuPage County Fair,” said Christine Birns, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator. “4-H has something to offer everyone. With 100-plus project areas, youth can explore arts, sciences, citizenship, personal development, and much more.”

The 4-H conference judging and animal shows provide the youth with valuable experiences and constructive feedback to continue growing in their knowledge and skills levels, added Birns.

The 2017 DuPage County 4-H Show Results of area residents are as follows (listed by name, 4-H club and city of residence):

Aerospace

Champion Aerospace – Ryan Gustis, Darien Dragons 4-H Club, Woodridge

Animal Science

Champion Animal Science – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont

Child Development

Champion/StateChampion/State Fair Delegate – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge

Clothing & Textiles

Champion Shopping in Style 1 – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge

Reserve Champion STEAM Clothing 1 – Claire Gustis

College & Career Readiness

State Fair Delegates – Quartus Rassi, D G Gang 4-H Club, Darien

Community Involvement & Global Awareness (Citizenship, Service Learning, Intercultural)

Champion Citizenship – Ryan Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge

Leadership

Champion Leadership – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge

Reserve Champion Leadership – Erin Compton, High Hopes, Clarendon Hills

Photography

Champion Photography I – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont

State Fair Delegate – Grace Smith (Photography 1),

Visual Arts

Reserve Champion Food Decorating – Claire Gustis, Darien Dragons, Woodridge

Champion Metal – Grace Smith, High Hopes, Westmont

Reserve Champion Paper – Anna Buonincontro, High Hopes, Westmont