2017 Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade traffic alert for Oct. 7

The 2017 Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Saturday, October 7. The event will cause traffic congestion and delays in and around Plainfield, as well as Plainfield Central High School. Unless participating in or viewing the parade, motorists are asked to avoid the downtown area on Saturday morning between 7:30 a.m. and noon due to slower traffic movement and road closures.

Starting at 6 a.m. police will begin closing Ottawa Street (west of the DuPage River) between Van Dyke Road and Ira Jones Middle School.

Ira Jones Middle School and Village Center Drive near the Village Hall will also have controlled access for parade entries.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. police will close the following roadways:

U.S. Route 126 (Lockport & Main Streets) at Wallin Drive, to Route 5

Lockport Sh·eet from James Van Dyke Road to Route 59

James Street from Lockport Street to Fort Beggs Drive

Ottawa Street (east of DuPage River) from James Street to Illinois Sheet

Fox River Street from Lockport Sheet to Commercial Street

Des Plaines Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street

Illinois Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street from Illinois Street to James Street

Fort Beggs Drive from James Street to Pratt Lane

No traffic lanes on Route 59 will be closed, however motorists should be advised that traffic congestion and delays are expected. All roads are expected to re-open between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Parade staging and line-up is designated at the following locations:

Band Drop-off (buses): Village Center Drive, enter from Van Dyke Road.

All Youth Sports Clubs: Staging will be in the field directly east of Ira Jones Middle School. Participants should enter the school by accessing Wallin Drive (YMCA) off Route 126 (Lockport Street).

Homecoming Court, Escort Vehicles, Designated VIPs: staging at Dreyer Medical Clinic.

All other parade entries: Enter Wallin Drive (YMCA) from Lockport Street (Route 126) and proceed to Ottawa Street at the intersection with Ira Jones Middle School.

The Parade steps off from Van Dyke Road and Lockport Street at 9 a.m. The Parade will travel east on Lockport Street and go south on Illinois Street. The Parade then goes west on Commercial Street and south on James Street, where it concludes at Fort Beggs Drive. At the conclusion of the parade, band/bus pick-up and float parking will be in the south side Fort Beggs High School parking lot. All walkers from the parade may be picked up either at Greg Bott Park (formerly Renwick Community Park) or on the north side of the high school. A limited amount of Handicapped Parking will be available at PCHS, the Illinois Street Municipal Parking Lot, and the Plainfield Village Hall. The Des Plaines Street municipal parking lot is currently closed for improvements. Any questions related to the Homecoming Parade, road closures, parade route/staging or parking restrictions can contact Commander Ken Ruggles at his office, 815-267-7211.