22 years for burglary from apartment complex

Criminal history spurs sentence

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin recently announced that a Melrose Park man was sentenced to 22 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing a universal remote control from a Wheaton apartment complex common area. On November 9, 2016, after approximately 25 minutes of deliberations, a jury found Eric Bramwell, 35, guilty of burglary following a two-day long trial. The trial was held in front of Judge Robert Miller, who handed down the sentence. Because of sentencing guidelines in relation to the defendant’s past criminal history, Bramwell was eligible for Class X sentencing, or up to thirty years behind bars.

On August 1, 2015, Bramwell entered the common area of the Wheaton apartment complex located at 121 Cross Street. Once inside, Bramwell stole the remote control to the television set in the common area and then fled the scene. While at the complex however, Bramwell dropped a glove which was later recovered by Wheaton police officers. Authorities were led to Bramwell when a DNA match was made from DNA collected from the glove to the State’s convicted felon DNA database. He was taken into custody October 2, 2015 and remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since then. At sentencing, prosecutors offered evidence that beginning in 2014, through his arrest, Bramwell had committed similar burglaries at other apartment complexes including stealing televisions off the wall. Those complexes are located in Wheaton, Lisle, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove and Oakbrook Terrace.

“Mr. Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him,” Berlin said. “Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences. That’s not how it works, as Mr. Bramwell has now found out.”

Bramwell will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.