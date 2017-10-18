3rd Annual Pumpkin Smashing Event Oct. 21

Event promotes pumpkin composting

The Village of Westmont will host its 3rd annual Pumpkin Smashing Extravaganza on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. in downtown Westmont at the corner of Cass Avenue and Irving Street. The goal of the event is to promote pumpkin composting. Westmont has scheduled a pumpkin composting event for Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Richmond Education Gardens site, located at the intersection of South Richmond and East Quincy next to the Township Highway Facility at 318 E. Quincy Street.

“This is our third year doing this event and a lot of people are eager to get involved and participate,” said Communications Director Larry McIntyre. “The event has definitely raised awareness regarding pumpkin composting options.”

Last year, almost 20 Westmont organizations and local agencies were represented in the contest including a fun competition between Westmont Mayor Ron Gunter and Clarendon Hills President Len Austin. Selected participants bring their decorated pumpkins to the event and go 20 feet up in the air in a Public Works bucket truck, then toss their pumpkin at a target below. Contestants are judged on pumpkin decorations, closeness to target, and maximum pumpkin splatter.

This event is part of the month-long Wicked West Fest which consists of more than a dozen events in Westmont throughout the month of October. Other Halloween events in downtown Westmont on Oct. 21 include the Trick Or Treat Trail, the Wicked West Fest Costume Contest, and the Caskets on Cass Race. In the evening, the Park District’s Haunted Forest event will take place at Twin Lakes Woods off of 57th Street.

Richmond Gardens and Apiary located at 1 S Richmond Ave, Clarendon Hills, will be accepting unwanted/used pumpkins Saturday, Nov. 4. All pumpkins must be cleaned free of inorganic materials, such as candles, decorations, etc., prior to being disposed in the composting collection container.

For more information, visit the Village of Westmont website at westmont.illinois.gov or contact us at communications@westmont.il.gov or 630-417-0280.