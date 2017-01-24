50 new jobs in Crest Hill – pizza production plant expanding

For 70 years, Rich Products Corporation has been one of the world’s largest, family-owned food companies and a leading global supplier to the foodservice industry with more than 4,000 products sold in 100+ countries worldwide. With $3.5 billion in annual sales and more than 10,000 associates worldwide, Rich Products is growing with more than 50 full-time opportunities on multiple shifts at the Crest Hill location. Please see the link below for specific frozen pizza production-oriented positions and how to apply. Also, stop by the Hiring Event on Jan. 27 and 28 for drop-in interviews, pizza, and raffle giveaways!

Apply online or come to the on-site Hiring Event

http://membercareers.mranet.org/richs