$500K bond for Downers Grove man in attack on 80-year-old mom

- DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced Thursday, May 19 that bond has been set for a Downers Grove man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery to a Senior (Class 2 Felony) for allegedly striking his 80-year-old mother in the face and head with an ax. John Flick, 57, of 4212 Earlston Rd, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge Joseph Bugos set bond at $500,000.
On May 14, the victim’s daughter went to visit her mother for Mother’s Day. Upon arriving at the home, the daughter noticed lacerations about her mother’s face and head. The two women then went to the hospital to seek treatment for the victim’s injuries. Upon seeing the woman’s injuries, hospital authorities alerted the Downers Grove Police Department. An investigation conducted by the Downers Grove Police Department led to Flick as the person allegedly responsible for the injuries to his mother. It is alleged that on the evening of May 13, Flick returned to the home he shared with his mother. It is further alleged that at some point in time Flick repeatedly hit his mother about the head and face with an ax.
“Domestic violence can take many forms and is not confined to spousal abuse,” Berlin said. “The allegations in this case however, are truly sickening. The very idea that someone would attack another human being with an ax, let alone their own mother, is shocking. I would like to thank the Downers Grove Police Department for their work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Nicole Wilkes-English for her efforts in holding Mr. Flick responsible for the severe injuries he allegedly inflicted upon his own mother.”
Flick’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12, in front of Judge Liam Brennan.
Members of the public are reminded that these complaints contain only charges and are not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.