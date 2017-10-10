66th Annual Homecoming Parade

Homecoming royalty rode their way through village streets, representing each of the district’s four high schools.

Enterprise Staff Report

A warm and breezy morning made for the perfect setting for the annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This year marked the 66th annual parade, featuring students from throughout the district, as well as local government and civic leaders, groups, and organizations.

The parade drew thousands of attendees, with 111 registered entrees winding their way from near Village Hall, through the historic downtown, and ending at Plainfield Central High School.

Student entries included all four District 202 high schools and all seven middle schools, most of the 17 elementary schools, the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Plainfield Academy.

Plainfield Academy Principal Tod Schnowske served as Grand Marshal for the parade.

All photos by Marney Simon