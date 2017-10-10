66th Annual Homecoming Parade

-
Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff
Members of the American Legion Marne Post #13 led the parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Crowds gathered throughout the historic downtown area to watch the 66th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade wind through the village streets.
Mayor Mike Collins rides in the parade on Oct. 7.
The Plainfield Central High School band crossed the DuPage River bridge into downtown Plainfield.
Members of the Plainfield High School Hockey team wave to the crowd during this year’s homecoming parade.
Homecoming royalty rode their way through village streets, representing each of the district’s four high schools.
Members of the Plainfield North drama department perform during the parade.
The Plainfield Central Homecoming Court waves hello to the crowd during the 66th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Celebrating their 50th reunion, the PHS Class of 1967 took their spot in this year’s parade.
Crowds gather near the old opera house at Lockport and Illinois streets to watch this year’s annual Homecoming Parade.
The Plainfield East band winds its way through the village streets during the Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Members of the Plainfield South band and cheer squad sing along to the school song during Saturday’s 66th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade.
Enterprise Staff Report
A warm and breezy morning made for the perfect setting for the annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
This year marked the 66th annual parade, featuring students from throughout the district, as well as local government and civic leaders, groups, and organizations.
The parade drew thousands of attendees, with 111 registered entrees winding their way from near Village Hall, through the historic downtown, and ending at Plainfield Central High School.
Student entries included all four District 202 high schools and all seven middle schools, most of the 17 elementary schools, the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Plainfield Academy.
Plainfield Academy Principal Tod Schnowske served as Grand Marshal for the parade.
All photos by Marney Simon