“A Streetcar Named Desire” to run at Theater-on-the-Hill

Theatre-on-the-Hill will present their spring production “A Streetcar Named Desire” April 13-23 (no performance on Easter Sunday) indoors at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center.

Written by Tennessee Williams, this Pulitzer Prize winning play examines the nature of relationships, illusion and reality. Considered by many to be one of the greatest theatrical dramas of the twentieth century, this controversial production is sure to rivet audiences.

Produced and directed by Michael Fudala, “A Streetcar Named Desire” features an ensemble of talented performers including Christina Fleetwood, Joseph Mennella, William Smith, Jane Cox, Anita Kallen, Cathleen Nettles, Leann Hoffrogge, Carlyle DePriest, Cameron Nowicki, Dan Droogan, Julie Guida, William Tishuk, and Al Cload.

The play will run on 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 3 p.m., Sunday April, 23 at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center (indoors), 375 W. Briarcliff, Bolingbrook.

Tickets are $17. Group rates are available. For more information, call 630-908-2538 or visit

www.tothbolingbrook.com