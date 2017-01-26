“AARP Tax Preparation” program at the White Oak Library District

The White Oak Library District is once again serving as an AARP Tax Preparation site for seniors and/or low-income citizens.

Beginning this month, the district will host free tax preparation services provided by AARP and the Will County Senior Services Center.

Volunteer tax preparers are IRS Tax Law Certified. Each participant needs to bring the following: picture ID, proof of social security number, income statements,l expense documents, last year’s federal 1040 and IL-1040 returns. All returns will be electronically filed (e-file).

Tax preparation is done by appointment only. Starting Monday, Jan. 23, citizens wishing to take advantage of this service can make an appointment by calling a White Oak Library Branch.

This tax preparation service is available at the Lockport Branch on Wednesdays only, from Feb. 1 through April 12. Contact the Lockport Branch Library at 815-552-4260, or in person at the Adult Services Desk, Lockport Branch Library, 121 E. 8th Street, Lockport.

Starting this year, the Crest Hill Branch Library and Romeoville Branch Library also will offer the “AARP Tax Preparation” program.

Services will offered on Tuesdays at the Crest Hill Branch Library, from Feb. 7, through, April 18. Appointments can be made in person, or by calling the Adult Services Desk, 815-552-4280;

The Romeoville Branch Library will offer services on Fridays, from Feb. 10, through, April 7, Appointments can be made in person, or by calling the Adult Services Desk, 815-552-4230;

Volunteers are unpaid, and provide this service on their own time.