Abri Credit Union members and staff come through for local needy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year; but for some people that may not be the case. Abri Credit Union’s members and employees really spread the joy of giving by donating an overwhelming amount to needy families. Heaping bags and boxes of donated items have piled up at the Abri’s branches and are ready to be donated to local charities like Lamb’s Fold, SOS Village and Catholic Charities to help families this winter.

Abri Credit Union did not stop there; they also held a drive at all of their branches to gather paper products and personal care items, such as shampoo, soap, napkins, diapers, and more; all of which were donated to local food pantries. And in the spirit of giving, Abri made substantial monetary donations to United Way, Catholic Charities and Community Service Council.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our employees and members who helped spread a little Christmas cheer to those in need, “says Brian Cedergren, Abri CEO. “We had so many donations that we had to contact additional charities. What a great problem to have!”

Abri Credit Union is headquartered in Romeoville with branches in Joliet, Plainfield, Frankfort, Woodridge, Fermilab, Argonne National Laboratories and branches in Joliet Central and West high schools.