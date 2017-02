While Plainfield East is already in search for a new football coach, it will now add boys basketball to its list of needed hires.

Coach Branden Adkins informed the team this week that he will be stepping down as coach of the Bengals after this season.

Adkins, who has coached East since it opened in 2009, led the Bengals to Class 4A regional titles in 2012 and 2015.

East begins its playoff run at 6 p.m. Monday against Neuqua Valley in the Plainfield North Regional.