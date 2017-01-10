After a slow start Lisle gets rolling and defeates Streaton in a conference showdown

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

With a week layoff from a game and winter break wrapping up, it was hard to know what to expect for Lisle in its conference match up with Streator.

It showed up in the first quarter when both teams struggled to score, but the Lions (12-7, 4-3) exploded in the second quarter for 28 points en route to a 64-50 win Thursday in Lisle.

“We’re still on break,” Lisle coach Nick Balaban said. “You always worry about that first game coming out of break. We had a sluggish start in the first quarter, but once we made some shots, we were able to get into our press and things of that nature. We needed to create tempo tonight. The game is a lot easier when you make shots.”

Lisle trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but let 38-19 at the half. Senior Nicole Cyranoski and junior Natalie Takahashi led the scoring run, with 17 and 11 points, respectively, in the first half.

For the game, Cyranoski tallied 23 points and Takahashi had 20.

“Being a point guard, it is always nice to have a consistent shooting guard who you can trust and will take good shots,” Takahashi said of Cyranoski. “She has good games all the time and tonight was one of those nights. I just tried to get her the ball as much as I could.”

“Tonight was a little out of the ordinary,” Cyranoski said. “I appreciate my teammates trust me to shoot the ball and look for me on open shots.”

McKenzie Weaver added 11 points and TyAnn Legrand-Melton scored 10 for Lisle.

“We have five people who can shoot the ball,” Balaban said. “If we just have two or three people going, we’re in great shape. But, there’s nights where we have no one going. That is why we always preach defense and rebounding because if we struggle, we can stay in our game because of those things. We don’t have much depth or size, so we need to hold our own on the rebounding end and it gives us more opportunities to score.”

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the first half performance is the Lions scored the 28 points with the same five players as they did not sub in the half.

That has been the case for much of the season with a short bench and an injury.

“Having such a small team has its pros and cons,” Takahashi said. “One of the nice things is that we are used to playing together all the time. We know how it all works, so we are pretty consistent when we are playing together. We get used to being out there all the time and you get the adrenaline pumping.”

“Big teams with 12 girls don’t intimidate us because we have a strong five who we feel we can compete with teams,” Cyransoki added.

The Lions are looking forward to seeing how their iron five can stack up with the competition down the stretch of the season.

“We’ve played some hard teams in the conference already, so that kind of set us back a little bit,” Cyranoski said. “But we have some teams coming up we are confident we can compete with, so we’re excited about that.”

“Hopefully we play the rest of the season like we did tonight,” Takahashi said. “We just have to stay together, communicate and box out.”