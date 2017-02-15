Alden Estates opens new memory care center in Shorewood

Megann Horstead

| For The Sentinel

Alden Estates of Shorewood is opening a new memory care facility in Shorewood in the coming weeks.

Alden Courts of Shorewood, at 700 Black Road, next to Alden Estates, is set to open as early as March for residents.

A number of civic and community leaders were on hand for the Feb. 8 ribbon cutting and business showcase.

Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman told the crowd that this development is a win for the community.

“It was a team effort with the Alden community, it was team effort with the staff of the village of Shorewood and it was a team effort with the board at that time,” he said. “I want to thank all those groups individually for bringing such a facility to our village.”

Alden Courts of Shorewood Memory Care Director Ashley Bolyn said during an interview, she’s pleased to know the facility will soon serve the needs of the community.

“I’m so happy to be able to provide good memory care for those residents in the area that really need it,” she said. “With all of our different programming that we have available, I think that the residents are just going to have so many benefits that other places may not be able to offer them right now.”

Alden Courts of Shorewood houses three separate neighborhoods for residents, allowing them to receive the individualized care they need; offering both memory care and assisted living services The center is equipped to provide care for those who are high functioning, low to moderate functioning and others seeking short-term skill beds.

Bolyn said it’s important for residents to have the healthcare options they provide.

“If something were to happen and there was a hospital stay, they could come back to their home and get physical and occupational therapy all in the comfort of their own home,” she said. “They don’t have to go from their home or assisted living to a skilled building and back home. All of that moving around can be very detrimental to someone who has dementia.”

Bolyn recalled reading information that shows it can take approximately 35 days to become acclimated with their environment when they move.

That’s where Alden Courts of Shorewood intends to make its mark on the community,” Bolyn said.

“We’ve just eliminated that (problem), and they can just stay right there

to get the care they need,” she said.

The Shorewood center serves as both a long-term and short-term facility, which is expected to ultimately treat 50 residents.

Many of the program and service offerings made available at Alden Estates of Shorewood will be carried out at the new center.

“(The Alden Estates) building’s pretty full all the time,” Bolyn said. “This building is special because we specialize in memory care, whereas the (Alden) Estates building doesn’t have that programming, so they’re not able to serve those residents with memory care needs. So, now that we are open we are able to take those residents who still need the therapy but have the memory care needs.”

More than 5 million people were living with Alzheimer’s as of 2016, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Research also shows this is the sixth leading cause for death in the United States.

“The number of patients, residents or people who are diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s each year is increasing,” Bolyn said. “The need for specialized care is increasing a lot, and it’s hard to keep up with the need from my understanding.”

Bolyn, noting that she comes equipped with a background in recreation therapy, said she’s seen the many benefits to the activities and programs offered to residents at Alden Estates of Shorewood. The hope is that Alden Courts of Shorewood residents will find what they offer to be helpful, she said.

Bolyn said the sense of community Alden Courts of Shorewood intends to create is crucial as they look to support those with memory care needs.

“Having the residents be able to communicate with one another, spend their time together throughout their day and bond through different activities (and) programs, I think is really key in their daily life, their dignity and their quality of life overall,” she said.

For more information, go to aldencourtsofshorewood.com or call 815-230-8600.

Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman, left, provides remarks during the Feb. 8 ribbon cutting and business showcase for the village’s new memory care facility, Alden Courts of Shorewood. (Megann Horstead | For The Sentinel)

Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman, center, looks to snip the ribbon. (Megann Horstead | For The Sentinel)

Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman, center, cuts the ribbon as part of the ribbon cutting ceremony and business showcase for Alden Courts of Shorewood. (Megann Horstead | For The Sentinel)