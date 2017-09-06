ALDI filling over 300 regional positions during one-day hiring blitz Sept. 12

Known for offering wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry, ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocery stores*, is hosting a one-day hiring spree on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most store locations in Chicago and Northwest Indiana. These hiring events will focus on filling more than 300 positions across the region.

The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area, offering customers the ALDI brand promise of high-quality grocery items at impossibly low prices.

Positions:

Store Associate – $11.75 – $13.50 per hour, depending on location

Shift Manager – $16.25 – $18.00 per hour, depending on location

Manager Trainee – $54,000 – $56,192 per year ($22.25 – $22.75 per hour averaging 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $76,000 to $100,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Quick Facts: