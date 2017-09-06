ALDI filling over 300 regional positions during one-day hiring blitz Sept. 12

Known for offering wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry, ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocery stores*, is hosting a one-day hiring spree on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most store locations in Chicago and Northwest Indiana. These hiring events will focus on filling more than 300 positions across the region.
The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area, offering customers the ALDI brand promise of high-quality grocery items at impossibly low prices.
Positions:
- Store Associate – $11.75 – $13.50 per hour, depending on location
- Shift Manager – $16.25 – $18.00 per hour, depending on location
- Manager Trainee – $54,000 – $56,192 per year ($22.25 – $22.75 per hour averaging 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $76,000 to $100,000 per year as a Store Manager
Job Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
Quick Facts:
- ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry.
- ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.
- All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.
- Awarded National 2017 Top Workplaces that recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement.
- Recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.