Aldi to reopen Lisle store Aug. 23 with ceremony, giveaways

ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocery stores*, will offer grocery shoppers a smarter alternative as it reopens its Lisle store, located at 5525 Route 53. ALDI intends to remodel more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan area by 2020.

To celebrate the reopening of the newly updated store in Lisle, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Following the ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

The new ALDI store look delivers on its customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections, and more room for customers’ favorite products. Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.