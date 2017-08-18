All-area Catholic high school fair Sept. 17 in Plainfield

Representatives from several area Catholic high schools will be at St. Mary Parish to share information on their schools at the Annual Catholic High School Information Fair, Sunday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at St. Mary Immaculate Parish/School 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield.

The following schools are expected to be at the fair: Aurora Central Catholic High School (Aurora), Montini Catholic High School (Lombard), Benet Academy (Lisle), Nazareth Academy High School (LaGrange Park),

Joliet Catholic Academy (Joliet), Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox), Marmion Academy (Aurora), Rosary High School (Aurora) and St. Francis College Prep (Wheaton).

Prospective students and their families can stop by the St. Mary Immaculate Gym anytime Sunday before noon to speak with the school staff and even some current high school students. Learn about everything from academics and athletics to tuition and uniforms. Also hear about Shadow Days, open houses, and other campus visit opportunities. Come and get all your questions answered.