All Star game March 19

Nine years ago, the Plainfield Enterprise hosted the area’s first prep All-Star game for area high school seniors. That game featured only Plainfield schools, the coverage area of The Enterprise. With The Enterprise now being part of Voyager Media Publications, the coverage area has expanded to 15 communities in 4 counties. Between The Enterprise, The Sentinel and The Bugle newspapers, the game this year will feature some of the best senior athletes from Joliet Central, Joliet West, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Westmont, Niles West, Maine East, Notre Dame, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Minooka, Joliet Catholic Academy, Benet Academy, Maine South, Lockport, Lisle and Northridge Prep.

The staff of The Bugle, Enterprise and Sentinel newspapers would like to thank all of the players and coaches participating in this year’s event as well as the schools’ athletic directors and administrators.

WHEN: March 19, 2017

WHERE: The University of St. Francis

Girls Game starts at 5:30 P.M.

Boys Game starts at 7 P.M.

PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO ATTEND

GIRLS SOUTH ROSTER – WHITE UNIFORMS

3 – Brooklyn Bachmann – Minooka

5 – Shenea Best – Joliet West

1 – Jaianna Brooks – Plainfield South

22 – Kennedy Collins- Plainfield East

1 – Mariah Collins- Plainfield North

4 – Tierrah Farris – Plainfield North

22 – Erin Graefen – Plainfield Central

22 – Tylenea Hood – Joliet Central

5 – Madison McGath – Plainfield North

4 – Lotanna Onua – Plainfield East

31 – Raven Reed – Joliet West

30 – Gabrielle Robertson – Joliet Central

14 – Maddie Sidman- Plainfield East

10 – Ashley Smoldt – Plainfield East

10 – Elena Woulfe –Lockport

GIRLS NORTH ROSTER – DARK UNIFORMS

1 – Lauryn Alba-Garner – Maine East

10 – Angelina Apostolou – Maine East

1 – Nicole Cyranoski – Lisle

30 – Talia Edwards – Bolingbrook

30- Hannah Ilyavi – Downers Grove North

54 – Katie Jaseckas – Benet

3 – Ali Kramer – Benet

12 – TyAnn LeGrand-Melton – Lisle

15 – Emma Lyne – Benet

3 – Lexi Marin – Romeoville

23 – Brigid Miller – Downers Grove North

32 – Kasandra Rugienius – Downers Grove South

22 – Kendal Schramek – Benet

13 – Ayanna Shelby – Romeoville

34 – Addyson Wesolowski – Downers Grove South

24 – Jnaya Walker – Bolingbrook- INJURED

13 – Ivy Witczak – Resurrection

BOYS NORTH ROSTER – DARK UNIFORMS

25 – Nana Akenten – Bolingbrook

11 – Denis Alibegovic – Downers Grove South

30 – Malik Binns – Bolingbrook

20 – Justin Enochs – Benet

11 – Aaron Flowers – Niles West

50 – Cameron Harris – Bolingbrook

32 – Chris Heinichen – Notre Dame

20 – Dylan Kaczmarek – Downers Grove South

42 – Brandon Lawani – Bolingbrook

23 – Liam Lyman – Benet

23 – Mirsad Mackic – Niles West

21 – Jack Nolan – Benet

15 – PJ Pipes – Lemont

21 – Ryan Pustelnik – Downers Grove North

33 – Matt Stritzel – Notre Dame

1 – Jeameril Wilson – Notre Dame

BOYS SOUTH ROSTER – WHITE UNIFORMS

13 – Trevian Bell – Joliet West

2 – Jason Binghan – Joliet Central

10 – Sedrick Brooks – Plainfield Central

12 – Tabyous Casterberry – Joliet West

1 – Donavan Finch – JCA

35 – Jose Grubbs – Joliet Central

14 – Teyvion Kirk – Joliet West

13- Jomare McNair – Joliet Central

15 – Antonio Milazzo-Minooka

33 – Pete Ragen – JCA

1 – Matt Smietanski – Lockport

5 – Devin Smith –Plainfield South

3 – Jack Surin – JCA

23 – Kameron T Williams II – Plainfield Central

15 – Justin Wilson – Plainfield North