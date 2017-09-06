Amazon in Romeoville donates 48,000 pounds of pet supplies

Over the Labor Day weekend loading dock at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Romeoville was filled with more than just trailers as 19 local animal rescues and shelters arrived to pick up donations of food, litter and supplies. Cars lined up to pallets as Amazon associates helped these organizations load their vehicles with more than 48,000 pounds (valued at $95,000) worth of supplies.

“The amount of animals that this is impacting is astounding as we are able to shift our scarce funds from food to other important needs such as veterinary care, spay and neuter services and community-based events,” said Chicagoland Bully Breed Rescue’s Stefanie Lamb, the leading organization that worked with Amazon to help bring these local organizations together for the event.

A portion of the donation will also be headed to Texas with a few of the shelters to help other agencies that has been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizations that received the donation included Bow Wow, Chicago Animal Advocate, Chi – Town Pitties, Chicagoland Bully Breed Rescue, Church Dog & Cat Food Pantry, CPR Fund K9 Rescue, Forget Me Not, Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control, Humane Society of Aurora, Illinois English Bulldog Rescue, Illinois Horse Rescue, It’s A Pittie Rescue, North Chicago Animal Control, One More Dog Rescue, Open Doors, Players for Pits, Precious Pets, Waukegan Animal Control, and Whiskers and Wags.