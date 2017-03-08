Amended Vista Pointe agreement reached

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

After several months of consideration, the Plainfield village board has approved a request for a major change to an existing planned development inside the village limit.

Last fall, the developer of the Vista Pointe subdivision went before the plan commission, seeking to increase the lots on site from 750 to 870. The original 750 lots were approved back in 2008.

At that time, the development included plans for a school and a clubhouse. However, the need for a new school to support the area no longer exists, and plans for that clubhouse have since been scrapped.

That land is now set to be developed for residential use through a mix of single family homes, townhouses and duplexes.

In November, the full board directed the village attorney to prepare an ordinance, allowing for an

amendment that will allow the developer to provide an alternate land use in part of the subdivision.

The change will allow for the total number of homes, including single family and multi-family structures, to increase to 1,391, up from the original proposal of 1,260.

The Vista Pointe developer also made changes within the lots, including reducing the number of single family sites from 210 to 140, and adding 70 duplex sites in their place.

But not all members of the board are pleased with the new ordinance. Trustee Brian Wojowski said he was concerned with one of the key provisions of the new amended annexation agreement – adding 11 years to the existing agreement.

“I’m not necessarily in favor of adding years to the agreement, I think there should be a sunset on it,” Wojowski said.

Village staff noted that the request to add 11 years to the agreement was not typical, however, the benefits to the village from the extended plan will include traffic improvements along Ridge Road, and additional impact fees for the school district.

“The concept is, since the development activity hasn’t really begun and we’re well into the agreement, to give the developer a fair chance to realize its implementation and to still preserve the interest of both the village as well as the developer,” said Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx.

Wojowski was the lone “no” vote on the approval.

The Vista Pointe subdivision lies east of Ridge Road,and north and south of Walker Road. The new agreement includes removal of a planned school and clubhouse sites, reduction in the size of the commercial node, conversion of some duplex units to 6,000 square foot detached home lots, and extends the term of the annexation agreement to run for 20 years from the date of its approval.