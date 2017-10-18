Annexation plans approved for two new residential developments in Plainfield

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Wheatland Community Park sits adjacent to the new development on 127th, with a proposed bike path traveling though Brummel and Riverstone from that park, leading to the DuPage River trail.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Two areas staged for residential development will be annexed into the village, following an approval this week by the village board.

On Oct 16, trustees approved two measures, directing the village attorney to draw up the proper documents to create an annexation agreement for the Brummel planned development and the Riverstone planned development.

Both sites are owned by Edward Land, LLC.

The two plans will add more than 300 new residences in two new subdivisions along the DuPage River, near 127th Street and Book Road.

The concept plan for the pair of projects was first pitched to the planning commission last year, and was approved by the board of trustees in the spring.

The first site is the Brummel development, and would include a total of 154 houses on 55.2 Acres. Those houses would break down to 85 single-family detached houses, and 69 townhouse units.

The project includes a central green space, and would incorporate a path connection from the Plainfield Park District’s property and Wheatland Community Park just to the west of the subdivision, leading east toward the river.

The second subdivision, Riverstone, proposes 210 homes on 128.5 Acres, including 170 single-family detached houses and 40 duplex units.

The project includes a proposed 6-acre park site and extensive detention on the west side of the DuPage River.

The site developer brought the plans to the village earlier this year, and made some adjustments at the request of the planning board.

“The project now has two points of access for safety and emergency point access,” said Jonathan Proulx, Director of Planning. “The street network has been modified somewhat to incorporate some traffic calming measures to discourage excessive speeds on the straighter units.”

Staff said the developer has also worked closely with the Plainfield Park District and the Will County Forest Preserve on development efforts.

The concept plan also includes a pedestrian plan, which would construct sidewalks throughout the subdivisions, but would add a bike path connecting the two subdivisions to the DuPage River trail.

The terms of the Brummel annexation agreement will include a total of $2.1 million in impact fees, $1.6 million payable to the village for traffic improvement and water/sewer improvements. The developer will also be required to improve the north half of 127th Street along its frontage, including constructing turn lanes at the entrance to the development.