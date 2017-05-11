Annual 5K raises funds to battle disease

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

More than 1,000 runners, volunteers and community members came out to support the ATI Superhero Shuffle Sunday morning.

Approximately 100 kids entered the kids’ miler and 725 people ran Manny’s Mission 5K, raising close to $28,000 benefitting five children children with physical impairments and disabilities. Manny’s Mission is dedicated to educate the community each year on a different “villain” disability or illness. This year, white hope ribbons, bringing awareness to scoliosis, blindness, and bone cancer were on display