Annual Garden Walk to benefit Joliet Area Hospice pediatric program

Daisies symbolize innocence, gladiolus strength, and geraniums comfort.

These flowers may be seen at the featured gardens of Joliet Area Community Hospice’s annual Timmy’s Hugs and Heart Garden Walk. Now in its 11th year, this self-guided garden tour was initiated by John and Betsy Sullivan in memory of their grandson who was in hospice and palliative care from the time he was 10 months old until he died at 11 years old in 2012. Avid gardeners themselves, the Sullivans are still the primary organizers of this event which benefits the pediatric program of Joliet Area Community Hospice (JACH).

JACH is one of just a few hospice organizations in the area to provide pediatric hospice and palliative care program. The pediatric program serves terminally ill children ages 0-21. It provides unique, individualized care for every child so they can live peacefully and in comfort along with care and support for their entire family. The pediatric palliative care program provides comprehensive and specialized care for children coping with a life limiting illness who are undergoing curative treatments for their disease.

While you visit the nine gardens in Plainfield, Shorewood, Channahon, Joliet and New Lenox, you will see climbing roses, hostas, peonies, and day lilies nestled among beautiful ponds, pergolas and garden art. Enjoy the beauty of the gardens, find ideas for your own yards and appreciate what the flowers may be telling you all while supporting the pediatric program of Joliet Area Community Hospice. The Timmy’s Hugs and Heart Garden Walk is Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To register for the event, visit joleithospice.org/events or call 815-740-4104. Tickets are $15 each. Joliet Area Community Hospice is a United Way agency.