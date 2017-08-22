Annual Race Kicks off Downers Grove Harvest Fest Sept. 30

Celebrating 40 years of racing tradition, the DG 5 Miler has been moved to the fall to kick off the annual Harvest Fest held by the Downers Grove Park District from 8:30 to 10:30 am on Saturday, September 30. The new and improved DG 5 & 8 Miler features a challenging, scenic course that runs through the rolling residential streets of Downers Grove. Racers can choose to compete in the established 5-mile course or the all-new 8-mile course both starting at the Lincoln Center and finishing at Fishel Park. Both routes are CARA- and USATF-certified. The 5-mile fee is $45 and the 8-mile fee is $55. CARA Members receive discounted registration. The course map, race information and online registration is now available at dgparks.org.

The DG 5&8 Miler is a great opportunity for racers to warm up for the upcoming Chicago Marathon or to finish out the racing season before the cold weather sets in. Enhanced giveaways for the first 500 registered racers include a long-sleeve tech shirt, a racer medal, snacks and a beverage ticket for Harvest Fest. Top race finishers in both the male and female age divisions will be awarded a DG 5&8 Miler commemorative pint glass.

After the race, join family and friends at the Fishel Park finish line for the annual Harvest Fest celebration starting at 10 am. The family-friendly event will include live musical entertainment, children’s activities, a craft fair, Chilympics chili cook-off, a bags tournament, a pie eating contest, food trucks, adult beverages

and more. To learn more, visit dgparks.org.

The DG 5 & 8 Miler is sponsored by the Downers Grove Park District, Fresh Thyme, Alter Brewing Company, Bank Financial, Community Bank of Downers Grove, First Student, BMO Harris Bank, Downers Grove Golf Club

and 4500 Fitness.