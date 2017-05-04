Annual Romeoville 5K celebrates SuperManny, benefits kids’s medical needs

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

In a grassroots effort that began four years ago, the ATI Foundation SuperHero Shuffle 5K, powered by Manny’s Mission, has grown to one of the largest races in the area, with proceeds supporting the courageous heroes who battle various villainous diseases.

In started with one Romeoville family determined to make others believe there is hope after trauma. In 2012, Manny Bueno (SuperManny) was born four weeks premature, with significant brain damage. His is a story of defying the odds. Though told by doctors he would likely not survive, his parents refused to believe there was nothing to be done. Following various surgeries and treatments, it was after a visit to his chiropractor that a miraculous change began. With the simple idea that if he was deprived of oxygen, why not give him oxygen; Manny began Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in which 100 percent oxygen is pressurized into an MRI-like chamber for various amounts of time and various depths depending on purpose.

However such treatments weren’t covered by insurance. Each therapy session costs approximately $175. Manny required 80 before his first birthday.

It was after preparing for a 5K race with her friends that the idea struck mom Holly Lotz to host one of her own, having participants show up to support, walk and run for those who would give anything to walk.

With no prior race organization knowledge or work experience, she started talking to people about how she could set an event up. With community support and a partnership with ATI Foundation behind her, the event took off. The first event drew more than 500 attendees. Within two years of hosting the event, she was able to raise enough for the much-needed therapy as well as raise funds for other families who face similar situations.

In 2016, 1,200 people attended Manny’s Mission 5K, raising $40,000 for children with physical impairments and disabilities. SuperManny was one of four who received a donation check at the start line to help offset expenses not covered by insurance companies and other bills.

This year’s event, showcasing the Year of the Villain, is Sunday, May 7, kicking off at 900 W. Romeo Road. The Superkids Miler ($15) will begin at 8 a.m.; the 9 a.m. timed 5K ($40) will start at 9 a.m. Registration on the day of race is available.

Hero costumes are encouraged as well, though villain costumes are the theme. Manny’s Mission is dedicated to educate the community each year on a different “villain” disability or illness. This year, white hope ribbons, bringing awareness to scoliosis, blindness, and bone cancer are on display

SuperManny is the reason this 5K started four years ago. And now it’s Manny’s Mission to give back to kids who would give anything to walk.

In addition, as part of Lotz’s mission, she wrote a book about Manny’s journey, which was recently featured on Steve Harvey’s television show and will be available, autographed, at the event. The book tells Manny’s story: “Manny is a 4-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy. He cannot speak or walk, but he can dream. In his mind he is not ‘broken.’ This is his story.”

All ages and all capabilities are encouraged to be a part of the giant community-wide event and fundraiser and to dress as their as their favorite superhero or supervillain while shuffling through the streets of Romeoville to show off the pride and support for people of all abilities. There will be raffles, DJ, free parking, free photo booth, and more.

For those who may not be able to participate or would like to donate there also is a virtual 5K. For more information, check out https://raceroster.com/events/2017/10277/ati-foundation-superhero-shuffle-5k-powered-by-mannys-mission or contact at Supermanny.ati5k@gmail.com.