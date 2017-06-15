Annual Rotary GroveFest to support Downers Grove scholarships, organizations

Megann Horstead | For The Bugle

Rotary GroveFest is returning June 22-25 to Downers Grove to offer food, fun and live entertainment.

The event, founded in 2009, is to bring four days of entertainment and family-friendly activities to area residents.

“They can expect a wide variety of food vendors, as well as local businesses, a beer garden, car show—that we’re very proud of—and just a lot of fun,” said Lisa Rasin, the festival’s chairwoman. “It’s a great community event.”

Typically, the festival draws an estimated 20,000 people.

“This is our eighth year, we’ve tripled since the first,” Rasin said. “It started in the parking to the Village of Downers Grove.”

Festivities are set to take place in downtown Downers Grove and feature 60 food and business booths.

Music acts to take to the main stage include 7th Heaven, Rock Academy, American English, Jin and Tonic Band, Sixteen Candles and Libido Funk Circus.

The support of the many generous donors and sponsors makes the festival possible, Rasin said.

“The community is supportive,” Rasin said. “We have many sponsors and volunteers. We have several volunteer organizations that donate their time. It’s full circle. At the end of the festival, we make a donation to the organizations.”

Last year, Rotary Club donated to 27 nonprofit volunteer organizations.

“All the money raised goes back to the community,” Rasin said.

Rasin noted the challenges nonprofits face in today’s world to sustain their operations and said that’s where the Rotary Club of Downers Grove aims to make a difference.

“The event helps create that exposure,” Rasin said, noting that Rotary GroveFest gives organizations a chance to run a booth where people can meet with representatives to learn more about programs and services offered.

In the past, Rotary GroveFest has helped to assist organizations like SEASPAR, District 58 Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America, Indian Boundary YMCA and Alliance for Smiles.

“I think it will benefit the organizations,” Rasin said. “Because of the proceeds, we are giving back to nonprofits, which are worthwhile. I think it’s important to support the people in the community.”

Rasin said seeing the community come together for the festival each year propels the Rotary Club to continues its mission.

“It’s an overwhelming, heartfelt thanks to the community for helping us to put on the festival,” she said.

To learn more about Rotary GroveFest or provide event sponsorship, visit www.rotarygrovefest.com.