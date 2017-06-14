“Anything Goes” ready to set sail at Billie Limacher Park and Theater in Joliet

’s marvelously zany “Anything Goes,”with an original book by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse, is a festive adventure that sails the high seas. It is a madcap story of a former evangelist turned hostess, a pair of star-crossed lovebirds, and a meek gangster (Public Enemy #13) on the lam, all on board a luxury liner sailing to England. With its hilarious nonsensical script and Cole Porter’s brilliant collection of “ribald and sentimental songs,” it became to many the quintessential ’30s musical.

DATES & TIMES:

Fridays: June 16 and 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturdays: June 17and 24 at7 p.m.

Sunday: June 15 at 7 p.m.

Lobby opens one hour before showtime. Concessions and bar available.

TICKETS:

$15 Adults

$10 Students & Seniors

Tickets are available at the theatre, at the door and online at Ticket Tailor.