“Anything Goes” ready to set sail at Billie Limacher Park and Theater in Joliet

Scenes from "Anything Goes."

’s marvelously zany “Anything Goes,”with an original book by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse, is a festive adventure that sails the high seas. It is a madcap story of a former evangelist turned hostess, a pair of star-crossed lovebirds, and a meek gangster (Public Enemy #13) on the lam, all on board a luxury liner sailing to England. With its hilarious nonsensical script and Cole Porter’s brilliant collection of “ribald and sentimental songs,” it became to many the quintessential ’30s musical.

DATES & TIMES:
Fridays: June 16 and 23 at 7 p.m.
Saturdays: June 17and 24 at7 p.m.
Sunday: June 15 at 7 p.m.
Lobby opens one hour before showtime. Concessions and  bar available.

TICKETS:
$15 Adults
$10 Students & Seniors
Tickets are available at the theatre, at the door and online at Ticket Tailor.



