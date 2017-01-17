Application for Dist. 202 full-day kindergarten lottery

District 202 will continue to offer a full-day kindergarten program next school year. Please find below important information about this program to help you decide if you want to pursue this opportunity.

First, to be absolutely clear, District 202 still does not have enough space to provide full-day kindergarten to all students who may want it. However, our community and our Board of Education have made full-day kindergarten a top priority.

Therefore, we will conduct a computerized lottery to randomly choose 408 students for the 2017-18 full-day kindergarten program and continue to look for ways to serve more students in the near future.

KEY POINTS

WITHOUT EXCEPTION, all students must be five years old on or before September 1, 2017, to attend kindergarten, per state law.

The lottery application will be accessible on the District 202 web site and all 17 elementary school web sites from 7 a.m. January 17, 2017 to 5 p.m. January 31, 2017.

Each family can complete only one lottery application. Families with multiple kindergarten students will complete one application including the names of all prospective students. This application will create individual lottery entries for each child.

Families without Internet access may register online at their child’s homeschool on any regular school day from 9 a.m. January 17, 2017 to 3 p.m. January 31, 2017.

Families will apply for the lottery with the intention of them attending their home school based on their primary home address. However, the actual classroom for your home school may be housed at another building depending on available space.

The actual lottery will be held on February 9, 2017, and all applicants will be notified whether their child has been accepted or put on the waiting list no later than February 10, 2017.

Students chosen for this program must complete the registration process by March 10, 2017 or they will lose their slot.

Full-day kindergarten tuition will be $100 per month in addition to the one-time $88 kindergarten registration fee. The $100 monthly tuition will help offset the cost of the additional staff and resources needed to offer the full-day kindergarten program