Application period for VVSD’s paid bus transportation begins July 5

The Valley View School District 365U Transportation Department will accept applications for the district’s paid transportation program for the 2017-2018 school year from July 5 to 31.

Under the paid program, a limited amount of space is available on buses for students who live under 1.5 miles from their attendance center. Seating is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Open, available seating on existing bus routes is the primary factor in determining if paid ridership is available for purchase. If space is needed for an eligible transportation student, bus riding privileges for paid student riders may be discontinued and a pro-rated refund will be issued. Past privileges do not guarantee future privileges from one year to the next.

Applications with payments (money order or cashier’s check only) will be accepted at any VVSD school. Applications with payments may also be mailed to Valley View School District 365U, Spangler Transportation Center, 39 E. Forestwood Drive, Romeoville, Illinois 60446. Payments may be made in person at the Transportation office with a money order, cashier’s check or credit card (Visa, MasterCard or Discover) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Credit card payment will also be accepted over the phone by calling 815-886-6686 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The cost for one student is $525 for a year or $262.50 for a semester. The cost for two or more students is $1,050 per year or $525 per semester.

Paid transportation is closed for the month of August to provide ample time for the department to place the students on buses and to determine the availability of seating on the routes. Transportation will resume accepting reservations and payments if seats are available beginning on Sept. 1.

There will be no discounts or refunds made for vacation and/or emergency days as declared by the Superintendent of Schools.