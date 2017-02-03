Apply for Dist. 202 preschool lottery until Feb. 15

Parents may apply online for the 2017-18 lottery to attend District 202’s preschool programs from now until 5 p.m. February 15.

Tuition-based preschool programs for District 202 are located at the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, Freedom Elementary, Eichelberger Elementary, and Ridge Elementary for the 2017-2018 school year.

The online lottery application form is posted on the front page of the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center web site at www.psd202.org/mcbeth and on the front page of the district website (www.psd202.org)

Parents can apply for the:

Two, three and five day programs at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Ridge Elementary School, and the

Five-day program at Eichelberger and Freedom elementary schools.

Enrollment for the general education preschool program at Bonnie McBeth is open to all District 202 children ages 3-5. This program is in an inclusive setting. Students must be three years old on or before September 1, 2017 to enroll for the 2017-2018 school year.

The lottery will be February 17. Parents will receive a confirmation email no later than February 17 notifying them if their child has been accepted for the lottery or if their child was placed on a waiting list.

Registration for students accepted in the lottery will be from February 27 to March 17. Families who do not register and pay the $100 deposit (cash or check only) by March 17 will lose their spot. Parents of students placed on the waiting list will be personally notified of any openings after March 17.

Lottery application information is available at the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, 15730 Howard Street, Plainfield; the District 202 Administrative Center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield.

Please contact Julia Barraza for more information, including information about residency, at (815) 577-4136 or jbarraza@psd202.org