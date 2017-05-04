April showers bring May flooding along DuPage River in Plainfield, area

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff A view of the Riverfront Park shows the vacant land full of standing water for the length of the park. The flood plain along the river is no stranger to heavy flooding, and has flooded regularly with heavy rains during the village’s history.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

It isn’t a flood for the record books.

But the steady stream of rain that hit the area to close out the month of April has made for some soggy conditions around Plainfield, particularly in local riverfront areas, where the water has surged well beyond its banks.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms that saturated the area over the past week created moderate flooding of the DuPage River in Bolingbrook and Shorewood, with the water reaching only minor flood stage where the river makes its way through Plainfield.

Village officials said it certainly wasn’t the worst they’ve seen, but water crossing over roadways did cause a shutdown of 127th Street near Route 59 on Monday, May 1. That shutdown lasted several hours, as the water receded into storm sewers and retention ponds.

“Quite frankly, the flooding is not as bad as we’ve had it in the past,” Plainfield Police Chief John Konopek reported on Monday night. “It got close, but we did not have any significant property flooding.”

Konopek said there were some outbuildings close to the river where the water came near or reached, however, the chief said that plans put in place over the years helped alleviate what could have been more water damage.

“Because of mitigation efforts over the last 10 or 20 years, most of the areas where you’re seeing water are areas that used to have houses or buildings, and they no longer have those,” Konopek said. “So, unless we get some more rain, which is not anticipated other than some showers, we shouldn’t’ have any more issues with this storm system.”

The chief said the system dumped an estimated five to six in of rain on the region, which did cause some parking lot flooding throughout the village.

Flood stage in Plainfield is 12 feet. The NWS showed the river cresting to 12.5 feet in Plainfield by Monday night, before the water slowly began the process of receding.

The river crested in Bolingbrook at 21.5 feet in Bolingbrook by Monday night, where flood stage in 19.5 feet.

In Shorewood, the DuPage River was at 8.3 feet heading into the week, above the flood stage of 6.5 feet.

Local officials noted that rains could continue to produce water across roadways and low-lying areas.