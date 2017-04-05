Arbor Day Proclamation reminds of the beauty, need of trees in Plainfield

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff As warm weather heads this way, April has been declared Annual Safe Digging Month by the village of Plainfield. Residents are reminded to call JULIE at 811 before any digging project.

Now that spring has sprung, there’s no better time like the present then to do something good for the earth.

April is host month to both Earth Day and Arbor Day. On Monday, April 3, the village board signed off on a proclamation observing Arbor Day within the village a day now observed throughout the nation and the world.

“Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut Heating and Cooling cost, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife,” Mayor Mike Collins noted in this year’s proclamation. “Trees are a renewable resource getting us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products, and trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”

The village will celebrate Arbor Day officially on April 28. The day is used as a day to celebrate efforts to protect trees and woodlands. Residents are also urged to plant trees on that day.

Arbor Day was started in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton, which was first observed with the planting of more than one million trees in Nebraska.

April was also declared as the 10th Annual National Safe Digging Month by the village, a reminder for homeowners and professional excavators in Illinois to call JULIE Incorporated at 811 before every digging project. JULIE is a free service call.

“Earth Day and Arbor Day are excellent opportunities for residents in our community to give back to the environment by planting a tree or participating in other beautification projects, but it is imperative to notify JULIE at least two business days and before putting a shovel in the ground, regardless of the size or depth of the project,” Collins said.

JULIE call center agents are available to take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The village of Plainfield is a member of JULIE, a nonprofit organization that Services 1.5 million requests annually.