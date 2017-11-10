Area pastors honored with school breakfast in Shorewood

Trinity Christian School of Shorewood marked Pastor Appreciation month by hosting a breakfast October 25 for pastors from churches throughout the greater Joliet community.

More than 40 pastors attended the inter-denominational annual breakfast to celebrate pastors who serve children, families and those in need. Trinity Christian School Board President Dr. Fred Alexander spoke to the group and stressed the value of working together to impact our community.

“Our pastors do so much to promote love, community, partnership and service,” Trinity Christian School Administrator Jon Vugteveen said. “They pour themselves into the ministry and serve sacrificially in so many ways, how can we not support and honor them?”

Pastors said they appreciated the time to fellowship at the school.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to meet with other pastors, talk and encourage each other,” said Pastor Ryan Stanley, of Christ Community Church in Plainfield.

After the breakfast, pastors attended a chapel service led by Trinity’s first grade students. Pastors said they were appreciative of the breakfast and the students’ thoughtfulness.

“These students are learning to care for their community, including the pastors who serve them,” said Pastor Kevin Comfort of Judson Memorial Church in Joliet.

Trinity Christian School is a private, non-denominational school located in Shorewood. The school serves students from preschool through eighth grade. For additional information about the school visit www.trinitychristian.info or call 815-577-9310.