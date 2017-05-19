Area sending five events to finals

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

CHARLESTON – Downers Grove North senior Emma Moravec came into the IHSA Class 3A preliminaries with the top seed time in the 800-run and she carried that into a berth into the finals with a time of 2 minutes, 16.17 seconds.

Moravec also teamed with senior Gina Kowalewicz, junior Rachel Sprague and sophomore Kimberly Brent in the 1600 relay with a qualifying time of 3:59.96.

In the relays, North’s Faith LaMantia (Sr.), Kimberly Brent (So.), Keside Olekanma (Jr.) and Celeste Bonga (Fr.) qualified in the 800 relay in 1:43.17. The quartet ran a 48.82 in the 400 relay and did not qualify.

The South quartet of sophomore Rebecca Versaskas, junior Gillian Thomas, sophomore Melissa Weidner and sophomore Alisha Macas posted a 9:44.39 in the 3200 run.

In the field events, North junior Isabel Maletich (18-06), and South junior Maddie Manganiello (18-03.25) both advanced to the finals in the long jump as did Benet Academy senior pole vaulter Ali Munson, clearing 11-03.

Munson also competed in the long jump, leaping 17-02.75.

North junior Isabel Maletich fouled on the triple jump.

In the running events, Kowalewicz posted a 2:16.85 in the 800 run, while South freshman Erin Reidy posted a 5:13.79 in the 1600 run and South senior Nicole Muccianti put up a 25.49 in the 200 dash.

In the 300 hurdles South senior Soren Umali posted a 48.94. She also ran a 15.49 in the 110 hurdles.

Benet senior Emma Jones posted a 15.13 in the 110 hurdles and South senior had a 12.63 in the 100 dash.