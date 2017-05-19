Area sending five to finals

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

CHARLESTON – Heading into Saturday’s finals, Joliet West senior Melzina Johnson is sitting in third place in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 18-11.50-inches.

She is one of five area events headed to the finals.

West senior Lataydra Thompson also advanced in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.11, Lockport senior Jaclyn Greci advanced in the 400-meter dash in 57.82 and Minooka senior Mackenzie Callahan qualified in the 1600 run in 4-minutes, 58.60-seconds.

Lockport’s 1600 relay team of senior Morgan Bollinger, junior Grace Gliwa, senior Kayla Isom and senior Maddie Martus advanced with a time of 3:58.00.

The Minooka quartet of Cierra Bachmann (So.), Emily Johnson (Fr.), Kylie Wissel (Jr.) and Eryn Renison (Jr.) also competed in the 1600 relay and ran a time of 4:05.27.

In the 3200 relay, Lockport’s Isom, Bollinger, Kate Wojciewicz (So.) and Aubrey Friedrich (Jr.) ran a time of 9:40.68, while the Porters’ 800 relay team of Gliwa, Angelica Iwan (Fr.), Skye Aguilar (Sr.) and Jacqueline Mathius (So.) ran it in 1:45.86 and Joliet West’s 400 team of Johnson, Thompson, Niyah Tucker (Jr.) and Shyasia Baker (Jr.) ran the race in 49.30.

In the 100 dash, Johnson ran a 12.24, while Greci posted a 12.22.

In the 800 run, Isom ran a 2:23.76, while in the 1600 run Bollinger posted a 5:02.49 and Minooka junior Emily Shelton ran a 5:01.07, while in the 200 dash Greci had a time of 25.46 and Mathius a 26.01.

In the field events, Minooka senior Brooklyn Bachmann cleared 9-06 in the pole vault, Lockport senior Drew Litynski triple jumped 36-06 and Minooka junior Sydney Andreano threw the discus 113-07