Arleen C. Bramscher (nee Moeller), age 96, a longtime resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2017 at Symphony of The Tillers in Oswego. She was born March 25, 1920 in Naperville. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Bramscher whom she married April 26, 1941, loving mother of Thomas (Cindy) Bramscher of Naperville and Kathryn (Nick) Damato of Naperville, adored grandmother of Erin and Andrew Bramscher; Michael and Katie Damato, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (nee Hauser) Moeller, dear sister of Dorothy (the late Montford) Bramscher of Westmont, and the late Lester (Shirley) Moeller, sister-in-law of the late Ruth (the late Eugene) Martin and fond aunt of many. Arleen grew up in rural Naperville, attended Springbrook School and Naperville High School and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1938. A talented seamstress, she was employed by Steiner’s and Davis Cleaning, both in Plainfield. Arleen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Naperville where she was active in the Altar Guild and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML). She also enjoyed playing BUNCO. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Arleen’s life, memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 S. Book Rd., Naperville, 60564 would be greatly appreciated. Visitation is Saturday, February 4, 10-11 a.m. at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (Corner of Rts. 30 & 59), Plainfield. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery. For more information please call (815) 436 – 9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com