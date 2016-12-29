Arrest made in Dec. 15 Walgreens pharmacy robbery

Park Ridge police arrested Spencer Plaxico, 24, of Chicago for the Dec. 15 armed robbery of a Park Ridge store.

On Dec. 15, the Walgreens store at 800 Devon Ave. was the site of a robbery in which a suspect demanded certain pharmaceuticals from the pharmacy staff with a threat of violence, according to Park Ridge police. Officers and detectives from the Park Ridge Police Department responded and conducted their initial investigation. While talking with pharmacy staff the learned that the robber handled certain merchandise prior to going to the counter and announcing the robbery. A Park Ridge detective, who is also an evidence technician, located that merchandise and transported it to the police station for further analysis. The detective was able to locate and isolate a fingerprint and a copy was sent to the crime lab. The crime lab processed the evidence and identified Plaxico. Plaxico has a substantial criminal history for similar offenses and is currently on parole.

Detectives from the Park Ridge Police Department, with the assistance of officers from the Chicago Police Department’s 9th District, were able to locate and arrest Plaxico for this and similar offenses. He is currently in Cook County Jail being held on a $250,000 bond. Plaxico was charged with one count of armed robbery for the Park Ridge robbery with a January 30 court date. Plaxico is suspected in similar robberies and detectives from the Park Ridge Police Department are working with other agencies on those cases.