Arrests made following gun incident

A. Vito Martinez Middle School was placed on soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon after Romeoville Police Department responded to a 1:52 p.m. 911 call about a person with a gun in the 600 block of Palmer Ave.

Responding officers located and attempted to stop an involved vehicle; resulting in a vehicle pursuit. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and two occupants surrendered. A firearm was recovered in the vehicle. A third suspect was involved in a foot pursuit and was apprehended. Two additional subjects were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Due to the proximity of the scene to A. Vito Martinez Middle School, the school was placed on soft lockdown and dismissal delayed by a few minutes.